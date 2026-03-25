Image Image Credit Courtesy of Kelsey-Marie Pitse Image Alt Kelsey-Marie Pitse in Verizon’s Connected Living campaign for REVOLT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you work from home as a creative entrepreneur, the internet becomes just as important as the laptop on your desk.

For my husband and I, that reality became very clear once we switched to Fios Home Internet from Verizon. Running two creative businesses from the same house means our internet connection is constantly being put to the test — whether that’s uploading large photo and video files, jumping on client calls, or sending drafts back and forth throughout the day.

Our house doubles as an office, studio and everything in between

Our living space doubles as an office, production house, conference room, coffee shop and sometimes a full-on editing studio at any given moment.

On an average work day, one of us can be spotted uploading large photo and video files, sending drafts to clients, researching ideas, writing, editing, or hopping on calls while the other is doing the same thing in the next room.

Working this way also means the internet in our home needs to be efficient. When your entire livelihood depends on being connected, having a reliable connection you can trust matters.

Working from home hits different when you’re raising a toddler

The other thing about working from home is that your house doesn’t exist in neat little categories the way offices used to. It’s not just where you work anymore. It’s where you live, think, ideate, and now for us, it’s also where we’re raising our son.

Motherhood, for me, has made me see our home a lot differently. The same space where I send emails and write articles is where my toddler is running around, playing, asking for apple sauce, and requesting I turn on whatever show he loves at the moment (currently anything with monster trucks and fire trucks).

Our home has a lot going on, so at a certain point, it became clear that we need good connectivity.

Securing our home internet and best value

We were already planning to switch and when we started researching options, we saw that Verizon was offering a deal where new home internet customers can get a Samsung 43” TV and six months of Apple One (then $15/mo) or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G when signing up for Fios Home Internet.

That promotional offer was great, but the real value was Verizon’s three-year price guarantee, which ensures the base monthly price of eligible plans won’t increase for the next three years.

The balance between work life and home life is something so many of my friends who are entrepreneurs and creatives are figuring out right now, especially those of us who are building our businesses and careers from home instead of traditional offices.

When your house becomes your headquarters, your internet becomes the thing that keeps everything moving like a well-oiled machine.

Presented by Verizon.