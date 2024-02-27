Image Image Credit SOPA Images/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt TikTok Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 5), Deadline reported that Tareasa Johnson — better known by her internet fans as Reesa Teesa — inked a deal with Creative Artists Agency following the success of her TikTok series "Who TF Did I Marry." The series, which is spread out over 52 short clips, saw the personality telling an increasingly disturbing and hilarious story about her ex-husband.

"I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extraordinary and life-changing opportunity," she said to the publication. "I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone."

In an interview with The Cut, Johnson admitted the difficulties of creating her story on social media. "It was actually hard to do the entire series,” she said. “You’re putting yourself out there in a very vulnerable way." Ultimately, the Atlanta-based Kennesaw State University graduate hopes that her trials and tribulations can help others. "There are a lot of people who are really not sure who the heck they are with, and they are afraid to look deeper," she added.

Since "Who TF Did I Marry" went viral, the ex-husband who was detailed in the series as Legion came forward with his own side to the story. According to TMZ, Legion — who revealed himself to be public relations employee Jerome McCoy — claimed that Johnson attempted to reconcile with him while allegedly threatening to expose him if he didn't comply. He also stated that he met with attorneys to discuss possible legal action after he feels the series severely damaged his personal and professional reputation.

As far as what's next for Johnson, she is being careful about potential business partnerships after past meetings with brands proved disadvantageous. "They saw a woman who was really naïve [and] who made bad, bad decisions," she explained to The Cut. "I think on some level, they were banking on, ‘Is she still dumb?’"