Kendrick Lamar is set to expand his creative empire beyond music and into cinemas with an upcoming live-action comedy. Alongside his longtime collaborator, Dave Free, he is producing the film through their company, pgLang, in partnership with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone via their Park County banner. The movie is set to hit theaters July 11.

While Lamar has taken a rather cryptic approach to the highly anticipated release, some information did find its way to the surface. Here's what we know thus far:

What is it going to be about?

According to HotNewHipHop, Paramount+ confirmed the title to be Whitney Springs. The story will follow a young Black man interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum who discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his. Screenwriter and producer Vernon Chatman, known for his work on “South Park” and “Wonder Showzen,” crafted the screenplay.

During an appearance at CinemaCon 2024, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins gave his own take on the production. “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks,” he declared.

So, who is going to be in it?

Lamar’s involvement as a producer led fans to speculate whether he would also appear on-screen. In addition, a poster shared by multiple outlets places his name squarely at the top. Additional names included in the graphic: Chloe East, who starred in the horror flick Heretic and appeared in shows like “True Blood” and “Ice,” and Celeste Octavia, a multihyphenate with a decorated career in modeling and music videos for the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Rihanna.

If the Compton emcee does take the thespian route, it won’t be his first time in front of the camera. He made his acting debut in a 2018 episode of “Power,” portraying a homeless drug addict named Laces. That performance – performed alongside 50 Cent’s character, Kanan Stark – was widely praised for its intensity and authenticity.

Did Parker and Stone say anything about it?

In a 2024 interview with Bloomberg, Stone shared some enthused comments regarding the closed-door collaboration. “We’re doing a movie with Kendrick, with Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free and their company,” he explained before expressing his wish for a 4th of July release. “And we're working on it, and hopefully [it will] come out... opposite Jurassic Park, which is pretty funny.” He also highlighted Lamar and Free’s hands-on approach and revealed that both are very involved with the process.

This powerhouse alliance suggests that Whitney Springs will be more than just a comedy – it could be a bold, innovative film that challenges audiences while delivering laughs. Given Parker and Stone’s track record with “South Park” and The Book of Mormon, it’s safe to assume that the humor will be both sharp and unfiltered.

Any other details?

HipHopDX reported that filming began in or just before October 2024 in Pomona, CA. The publication also shared what appeared to be behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, then called a musical (this hadn’t yet been officially debunked, either).

As anticipation builds, the project stands as another testament to Kendrick Lamar’s ability to transcend genres and mediums. Whether or not he takes on an acting role, his creative influence will undoubtedly be felt throughout the film. With a unique premise, a legendary creative team and a summer release date that puts it in competition with Hollywood blockbusters, Whitney Springs has the potential to be a landmark moment for all involved.