Image Image Credit Courtesy of Imani Nicole Image Alt Imani Nicole in Verizon’s Connected Living campaign for REVOLT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Is this a safe space? I am newly married and currently family planning with my husband. And I have to confess: I’m still sending my monthly portion for my phone bill to my parents for my line.

Not because my husband and I can’t afford it, but because there's something strangely sentimental about it. The same girl who used to beg to have her bedroom door locked to emulate privacy and independence is the same woman who is now hesitant to break up with her parents’ phone plan. It feels like the final step of becoming a full adult.

One of the biggest challenges with adulthood is that so many of the things we rely on every month can come with unpredictable pricing. Housing interest rates, utilities, grocery prices ... the list truly goes on. So when you’re trying to build stability for your household, predictability matters more than anything else.

My husband is a longtime Verizon customer, so I did a little bit of research to see if there’s a way we can save with a family plan. Verizon has an incredible deal, offering new and existing customers an iPhone 17 Pro on them when you trade in an eligible phone (in any condition) with their Unlimited Ultimate plan. This comes backed by Verizon’s three-year price guarantee, which means that for the next three years, I won’t have to worry about my base rate bill going up. Not an iPhone user? Verizon is also offering the Pixel 10a for $0 with a new smartphone line on their Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan.

As we continue family planning, it feels good to know that my husband and I have one less thing to worry about budgeting for. We can focus on becoming the reliable adults our future children need, knowing that Verizon offers peace of mind for our long-term financial stability.

So yes, adulting and change are scary, but becoming the adults we once relied on and then creating a family that will rely on us is part of the game. Thinking about making the switch? Bring your phone bill from AT&T or T-Mobile into a Verizon store and see how you can get a better deal.

Presented by Verizon.