Wale has always been one of Hip Hop’s most introspective artists, unafraid to explore love, success and the struggles that come with both. His Wednesday (March 19) release, “Blanco,” sees him peeling back another layer by candidly addressing his battle with alcoholism. This vulnerability raises questions about what his upcoming album will bring and how Wale’s overall journey fits within rap’s broader conversation about addiction and mental health.

The song’s lyrics paint a picture of a man grappling with his demons, using alcohol as both an escape and a burden. Lines like, “Drownin’ in sorrow, I’m back on the bottle” underscore the depth of his struggle and shows a pattern that many understand (including this writer). Yes, the D.C. talent previously spoke on hardships in his music, but this feels different – more raw, more direct, more personal.

In a press release discussing the track, Wale acknowledged his desire to be more open with fans. “Artists spend years hiding behind bravado. ‘Blanco’ strips all that away,” he stated. “It’s the beginning of a more honest conversation I want to have with my audience and how I feel, and I want to give people an opportunity to connect with a more vulnerable side of my artistry.” This level of transparency is both refreshing and necessary in a genre where vulnerability is often overshadowed by the male ego.

What this means for Wale’s Def Jam era

Wale’s move to Def Jam represents a fresh start. After bouncing between major labels, including Interscope and Atlantic, he now finds himself on a historic imprint that has housed icons like JAY-Z, Kanye West and DMX. With this new deal, he seems intent on making music that is more reflective of where he is now rather than chasing trends or mainstream validation.

Folarin’s Def Jam debut happened back in 2023 with the laid-back “Max Julien.” Following that, he released a three-song EP titled Ghetto Speak in September 2024, featuring appearances from Chaz French and production from T-Minus. If “Blanco” is any indication, his forthcoming album will tackle themes of self-destruction, resilience and the pursuit of clarity. Considering his past projects (whether it was the poetic reflections of The Album About Nothing or the celebration of Black love on Wow… That’s Crazy), this could be the MMG alum’s most introspective album yet.

Wale’s journey in Hip Hop has been anything but linear. Since his breakout mixtapes and the smash hit “Lotus Flower Bomb,” he’s had multiple peaks: two No. 1 albums, collaborations with icons like Lady Gaga and Rihanna and a cult-like fanbase that consistently rides for him. Despite his talent, he’s often felt overlooked, facing criticism for everything from his social media posts to outspoken views on industry politics.

Truth be told, this underdog status is part of what makes him so relatable. He continually fought for recognition, and much like his mentor, Rick Ross, he’s had to remind people of his impact time and time again. But beyond the music industry hoopla, his inner conflicts – including mental health challenges –make his revelations in “Blanco” even more powerful.

Alcoholism in Hip Hop: A larger conversation

Wale’s openness about his relationship with alcohol places him in a lineage of artists who have used music as a vehicle for introspection. Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank)” dissected the culture of excessive drinking and questioned whether alcohol is a social lubricant or a crutch. Big K.R.I.T.’s "Meditate” (and other songs from his catalog) touched on the escapism found in substances and illustrated the internal tug-of-war between indulgence and self-control.

Royce Da 5’9” has been one of the most vocal figures when it comes to battling alcoholism. The Detroit legend has been an open book in regard to his sobriety, detailing how it transformed his life and artistry. In a HipHopDX interview, he admitted, “It was just so many years of just – excuse my language – f**king up. Just doing bad stuff, making really bad decisions, having myself in situations that quite honestly I just felt like I was better than.” He also spoke candidly about how alcoholism nearly ruined his marriage. “It took me a long time to be able to balance family with the music industry,” he expressed to Pitchfork. “In all that, me treating my wife how I treated her was just me not being mature enough to know how to balance these two worlds.” Royce’s story was a testament to the power of self-awareness, and Wale’s latest suggests that he, too, is wrestling with these realizations.

The beauty of “Blanco” is that it didn’t offer easy answers. It’s not a redemption anthem, nor is it a glorification of vice. Instead, it sits in the uncomfortable middle, the space where many listeners may find themselves.

Wale choosing to address alcoholism in his music is important, not just for his journey but for the larger conversation around mental health and addiction in the rap world. As he gears up for his first album under Def Jam, “Blanco” serves as a signal that he is ready to bare his soul like never before.