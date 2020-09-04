Image Image Credit Scott Gries / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vybz Kartel Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vybz Kartel has taken to social media to celebrate a huge win regarding his highly publicized legal issues. On Thursday (March 14), the highest court of appeal for Jamaica — the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London — overturned the dancehall icon’s murder conviction. Three other co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and André St. John, also had their judgments reversed. The case will now go to an appeals court in Jamaica to decide whether Kartel should be retried.

"Victorious!" he wrote on Instagram. "Anytime now!" The Jamaican legend, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, had more to say about the news on Twitter, stating that he hadn't enjoyed a real dinner in a long time while hashtagging the phrases "Back To Life" and "Freedom Street."

Back in 2014, Kartel was given a life sentence for his alleged role in the 2011 murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams. The sentence was later reduced to 32 and a half years.

As explained by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the reasons behind the decision to overturn were centered around issues with evidence and the jury during the trial. "The appellants challenged the admissibility of this telecommunications evidence. They argued that the police request to Digicel and Digicel's provision of data to the police were carried out in breach of the Interception of Communications Act," the statement read. "Further, the evidence had been obtained in breach of the fundamental right to the protection of privacy of communication guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms contained in the Jamaican Constitution."

The council's message continued, "During the trial, the judge became aware of an allegation that a juror had attempted to bribe others by offering $500,000 JMD for a particular outcome. After investigating the allegation and considering it with counsel for both the prosecution and the defense, the judge decided that the trial should proceed. He did not discharge the jury, or the particular juror said to have offered the bribes."