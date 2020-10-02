Image Image Credit Maren Caruso/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Thanksgiving dinner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, an Arizona grandmother named Wanda Dench went viral after she mistakenly texted a random stranger with a Thanksgiving invite in 2016. That stranger, then-teenager Jamal Hinton, ended up meeting her for the holiday following a friendly exchange. This led to the two and their respective families coming together to celebrate annually, all as the country followed the heartwarming story. In 2020, Wanda's husband, Lonnie Dench, tragically passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), Hinton hopped on social media to share a new statement from Wanda. “I want to let you know [that] this month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” her message read. She then revealed that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. "Earlier this year, I came down with bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs. That’s when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram,” Wanda explained. “Cancer does not run in my family and all the mammograms I had in the past were always negative.”

Wanda continued, “After the shock wore off, I met with the most wonderful people at the Breast Cancer Center. Everyone was so kind, supportive, and knowledgeable. My family and friends quickly came to my aid and have supported me through everything... After watching ‘The Golden Bachelor’ last year, that gave me hope that I could still find love in my senior years. So, continue getting your checkups and continue to live YOUR life!”

The message closed with a passage from Proverbs 31, which read, “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” Wanda also confirmed that, despite the unfortunate circumstances, she still plans on getting together with Hinton and their loved ones for Thanksgiving this year.