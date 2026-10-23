Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Valeisha Butterfield and Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour at the latter's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour hosted Atlanta’s "In the Room" event with featured guest Valeisha Butterfield.

Butterfield discussed leadership and career transitions, drawing on experience across music and technology.

Harmon-Pointdujour’s series connects entrepreneurs with executives to create opportunities through professional relationships.

On Oct. 15, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and other industry figures gathered at Atlanta’s Prime on Peachtree for the fifth edition of "In the Room Where the Deals Are Done," an event series hosted by Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour, founder and CEO of The Master Connector Agency. The gathering drew 150 attendees for an evening focused on professional connections and business opportunities.

Featured guest Valeisha Butterfield, CEO and executive director of the Guitar Center Music Foundation, joined Harmon-Pointdujour for a conversation about women in business, leadership, career transitions, and the value of strategic relationships. The discussion addressed navigating corporate changes, a subject that intersected with Butterfield’s experience in music, technology, and government.

Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Christopher Triplett / @Chris_Triplett Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Harmon-Pointdujour spent 21 years on Wall Street before establishing The Master Connector Agency, which works to connect entrepreneurs with executives and other influential professionals. The purpose of the series is to create settings where introductions can lead to access, resources, and opportunities that business owners might otherwise struggle to find.

Speaking with REVOLT, Harmon-Pointdujour described her mission as one “to create intentional rooms where relationships turn into opportunities.” The event’s emphasis on intentional networking reflected that approach, bringing participants from different industries into the same space for conversations about entrepreneurship and professional growth.

Image Image Credit Christopher Triplett / @Chris_Triplett Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

JPMorgan Chase, Truist, Gilead Sciences, BLACK ENTERPRISE, and Anne Klein served as sponsors of the October event. The mix of corporate partners and independent business owners helped to solidify the series’ focus on building relationships across industries, rather than limiting the discussion to a single professional field.

Valeisha Butterfield’s background in music and business

Butterfield, a graduate and trustee of Clark Atlanta University, became CEO and executive director of the Guitar Center Music Foundation in August. The nonprofit supports access to music through instrument donations and grants for schools and community programs. Before her appointment, she served as co-president of the Recording Academy and vice president of global partnerships at Google. Her career also includes public affairs work during the Obama administration and leadership of the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network, where she helped advance financial literacy programs for young adults.

Check out additional photos from the event below.

Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Christopher Triplett / @Chris_Triplett Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size square-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Christopher Triplett / @Chris_Triplett Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Christopher Triplett / @Chris_Triplett Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Chris Mitchell / CME 3000 Image Alt Photos from Nichole Harmon-Pointdujour's "In The Room" event in Atlanta Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center