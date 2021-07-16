Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Dangerous II” visual Image Alt Usimamane and Rick Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In November of 2024, Usimamane further solidified his position with 20th: Deluxe, the expanded edition of 20th: Days Before Maud. The newer release built on the original album’s ambitious, resilient themes and offered a more complete picture of the Umlazi, South Africa rapper’s journey. Seamlessly blending R&B and trap, the project showcased his ability to oscillate between introspection and bravado, reflecting both his personal battles and his artistic evolution.

A key moment from 20th: Deluxe was “Dangerous II,” an upgraded version of the SaakBeats-produced “Dangerous” that switched out CaseKlowzed with Miami’s own Rick Ross. On Wednesday (Feb. 19), fans were treated to a cinematic music video for the track, which highlighted the tension between prosperity and peril. Shot with a high-gloss aesthetic, the visual mirrored the song’s themes – luxury cars, expensive jewelry and sleek cityscapes juxtaposed with moments of solitude.

The powerful themes found on “Dangerous II”

The track itself is a statement of survival, with Usimamane delivering lines like, “I’m in a whip, I'm speedin’ down from the hills, man, my heart was broken down, never healed.” His delivery carried both urgency and emotion, capturing the pressures of fame and the scars that come with it. The chorus reinforced this sentiment, as he acknowledged his mother’s prayers and the ups and downs of newfound success. For his part, Rozay amplified the theme with his signature luxury talk. “I fell in love with the streets, now it's front row seats, put on all of my chains, let them see all of my teeth,” the MMG frontman expressed.

20: Deluxe’s rewind-worthy tunes

Beyond “Dangerous II,” 20th: Deluxe boasted other infectious hits like “Cheque,” “Biggest Kulture,” “21,” “Star with Mo.Rena” and “Can’t Hang.” The lineup of guests included K.O, Tshego, Okmalumkoolkat, ANATII, YoungstaCPT, Tellaman, MashBeatz and Sjava, the last of whom delivered powerful lines in isiZulu on the album’s standout opener, “Uvalo.”