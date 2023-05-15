Image Image Credit Jeff Greenberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt University of Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The student body of the University of Florida has issued a response to the school’s elimination of its diversity, equity and inclusion offices, staff members and contracts with outside vendors. On Friday (March 1), an administrative memo was leaked, revealing that the terminations were effective immediately and that school officials planned to use the $5 million DEI budget for a “faculty recruitment fund.”

Employees affected by the halt of diversity initiatives at the university will be provided 12 weeks of pay between now and April 19. In total, 13 full-time employees and 15 administrative appointments are impacted. “The University of Florida is — and will always be — unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation,” read the memo that was issued in accordance with the Florida Board of Governors. Last year, the board issued a regulation prohibiting the use of state funds for DEI programs.

A statement from student body officials expressing their unwavering support of diversity, equity and inclusion was published in the student-run Independent Florida Alligator newspaper. “This decision strikes at the very heart of our values as a university and as students. The Gator Nation has often prided itself on being welcoming to students from all walks of life, and celebrated its commitment to ‘diversity of thought.’ We firmly believe this decision does not reflect this sentiment,” wrote President-elect John Brinkman, Vice President-elect Laura Thomas and Treasurer-elect Saketh Damera.

They continued, “We stand in strong opposition to anti-DEI policies and regulations implemented and enforced by the state and the Florida Board of Governors. An inclusive university is not only about the policies we enact; it’s about the message we send to our current and future students, faculty and staff. The message should be clear: the Gator Nation is a place where diversity, equity and inclusion ought to be protected.”

The erasure of DEI comes nearly a year after Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide university ban on the initiatives. In May, the former presidential hopeful said that the acronym stood for “discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” adding that it has no place in public institutions. His signed bill to defund the inclusivity efforts went into effect on July 1, 2023.