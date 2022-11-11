Image Image Credit Jim Spellman/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyrese and Terrence Howard Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 28), Tyrese became the latest guest to appear on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast. During the more than two-hour sit-down, the Watts, CA talent spoke on everything from his iconic Coca-Cola commercial to his forthcoming LP, Beautiful Pain.

Near the end of the discussion, Sharpe asked Tyrese about a past interview where he spoke on losing opportunities in Hollywood due to his dark complexion. "Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book, and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned Black man with the green eyes," the "Sweet Lady" singer expressed to journalist Leah Henry back in 2021.

"Here you go with some controversy. That's a misunderstanding. This is algorithm Shannon," Tyrese humorously quipped in response to Sharpe's inquiry. "I never said that. You twisted my words. I ain't got no problem with that light-skinned man. I ain't clearing up s**t 'cause I ain't talking 'bout that Black man and I don't want my words to be twisted or misunderstood."

He continued, "That man did not take one role from me. I said, specifically, that long before it was cool to be blue-Black in Hollywood, everybody light-skinned or on the spectrum had way more opportunities going toward them than us. I never said he took one specific role from me. They never said Tyrese or Terrence."

REVOLT previously spoke to both actors about their 2022 action film, The System, the second they did together after 2005's Four Brothers. "When I first became aware of [Tyrese], I was an unknown actor at the time, still earning my stripes," Howard recalled about his co-star. "At that time, I heard Tyrese pop up as this beautiful singer with charisma, so seeing him on set for this film as a mature, grown, responsible man, it’s been wonderful to see the development -- the brilliance he has as an actor and as a human being."