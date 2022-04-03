Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, the Creator was well aware that fans were talking about him in the days leading up to his headlining performance at Coachella on Saturday (April 13). Ahead of the show, he was a trending topic on Twitter as a clip from an episode of the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” comically showcased his uninterested reaction to the comedian rehashing the fact that he once had unrequited feelings for the artist.

The “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?” performer had no qualms addressing the viral incident surrounding him while onstage. “I’m guessing y’all got TikTok and probably seen my, probably seen my homeboy try to f**k me on camera. It was terrible. I told the n**ga no, and he said, ‘But what about if we filmed it?’ Terrible,” he said as the crown roared and laughed at his recap of the awkward exchange.

The multifaceted rapper-singer also used his 80-minute set to share the spotlight with a number of his past collaborators, two of whom he admitted were once on the receiving end of his hate. “You know what’s sick?” said Tyler after he and Childish Gambino performed a snippet of “Running Out of Time." “I used to hate that n**ga. Seriously. I don’t know why; I gotta go to therapy to figure it out, but this n**ga put this song called ‘[III.] Urn’ out. It was so undeniable, n**ga, I was at conflict with myself, like f**k, how could a n**ga I hate so much make something so good?”

The Hawthorne, California, native shared a similar tale about his initial resistance to forging a connection with ASAP Rocky. The two performed “Potato Salad” and “Who Dat Boy.” “You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n**ga too,” said Tyler. "Ok, we thought we had beef. It was the n**gas around us, and then me and Rock was like we got love [for each other] and now we friends.” After hitting the stage, Flacko was spotted enjoying the remainder of the show with Rihanna.

In a separate reflective moment, he acknowledged how much his artistry has grown in the past decade. “The first time I played Coachella was 2011,” Tyler told the crowd in a reflective moment. “I didn’t know what the f**k Coachella was, but me and my friends at the time, we went by Odd Future. And it was great. We were in a house. We rented a crib, went to Target, n**ga, bought some snacks, and performed. The performance was terrible. But it was awesome.”

Additional records that made the set list include “See You Again” alongside Charlie Wilson, “EARFQUAKE” with special guest Kali Uchis and “WUSYANAME,” in addition to verses from “She,” “Tron Cat,” and “Yonkers,” to name a few. He closed out the desert-themed concert with “New Magic Wand” from 2019’s Igor.