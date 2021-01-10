Image Image Credit Afro Newspaper/Gado/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tuskegee Airmen Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

According to The Associated Press, President Donald Trump was set to issue a series of military-focused executive orders on Monday (Jan. 27). Among the anticipated actions were directives to reinstate service members who were dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, reassess the role of transgender personnel in the armed forces, and further define rollbacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This came as Pete Hegseth was recently sworn in as defense secretary on Jan. 25.

Trump’s earlier decision to terminate DEI programs across federal agencies already produced far-reaching effects, with departments broadly interpreting the mandate. This led to the removal of training materials perceived as violating the ban, including Air Force courses featuring content on the Tuskegee Airmen and Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs).

The Tuskegee Airmen, the nation’s first Black military pilots, served in a segregated unit during World War II and earned distinction for their courage and maintaining one of the lowest loss records among bomber escorts. The WASPs played a crucial role in transporting warplanes for the military. Their contributions were included in Air Force basic training, but were temporarily pulled last week, sparking public outrage.

The Air Force later clarified that the DEI courses were removed for revision and assured the public that, as of Jan. 27, the Tuskegee Airmen and WASP content was back in the curriculum. “The revised training... focuses on the documented historic legacy and decorated valor with which these units and Airmen fought for our Nation in World War II and beyond,” the Air Force confirmed in a statement shared by AP. Defense Secretary Hegseth echoed this sentiment in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, affirming that the removal of Tuskegee Airmen content had been “immediately reversed.”

While Hegseth did not address the matter following his arrival to the Pentagon, he did speak on the administration’s overall priorities for the armed forces. “Military training will be focused on the readiness of what our troops in the field need to deter our enemies,” he reportedly expressed.