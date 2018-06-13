Image Image Credit Bob Berg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Shakur Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the alleged mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing, has secured bond money and is seeking release from the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former LA gang leader, incarcerated since Sept. 29, 2023, is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday (June 25) to request permission to post his $750,000 bond.

According to The Associated Press, Davis' defense attorney, Carl Arnold, filed documents on June 20, and the judge scheduled a hearing. Arnold will ask the judge to allow Davis to be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring as he prepares for his trial, scheduled for Nov. 4.

Prosecutors have asked Judge Carli Kierny to require a "source hearing" to verify the legality of any funds used for his release, raising questions about the origin of the potential bail money.

Davis, originally from Compton, California, lived in Henderson, a Las Vegas suburb, with his wife and son before his arrest. His connection to the case runs deep, as he is reportedly the only surviving member of the four individuals present in the car from which the fatal shots were fired.

Over the past 27 years, Davis has not been shy about his role in Tupac's death. He has publicly described himself as the orchestrator of the shooting, though not the actual triggerman. This openness may have contributed to his downfall, as prosecutors claim to have strong evidence of Davis incriminating himself in police and media interviews since 2008, as well as in a 2019 tell-all memoir about his life as a Compton gang leader.

A renewed push by Las Vegas police to solve the case resulted in a search warrant and raid on Davis' Henderson home in July 2023. This development, coupled with the suspect’s admissions, has breathed new life into a case that has captivated the Hip Hop community and true crime enthusiasts for over two decades.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with Tupac's fatal shooting. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.