The holiday season isn't just about decking the halls and sipping eggnog — it's also a time when our favorite R&B artists drop festive tracks that blend holiday cheer with smooth vibes. In these songs, Santa Claus is more than just a jolly old man in a red suit; he's a muse, a lover and sometimes, even a player.

REVOLT compiled a list of the best records that feature the holiday icon, from Christmas originals to renditions of old classics. So, without further ado, let's dive into these 8 R&B hits that put a unique spin on Santa and are guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit.

1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey: “Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day”

Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a timeless holiday anthem that has become synonymous with the season. Released in 1994, this legendary hit showcases Carey’s signature vocals while boasting a catchy melody, making it a staple on Christmas playlists worldwide. This particular lyric reflects the song's central theme: the desire for love over material gifts during the festive season.

2. “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” by The Jackson 5: “Santa Claus is comin' to town/ He's making a list/ And checking it twice/ Gonna find out who's naughty and nice”

The Jackson 5 bring a youthful, charming and fun energy to this Christmas classic. Released in 1970, the group’s rendition brings a fresh take on the original, with its harmonies and Michael Jackson's lead vocals solidifying it a standout track. These lyrics emphasize Santa's precision in determining who has been naughty or nice, adding a playful tone to the quintessential holiday tune.

3. “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt: “Santa baby, just slip a sable under the tree for me”

This sultry rendition of “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt oozes charm and wit. The 1953 track has been covered by numerous artists, but Kitt’s version remains the most iconic. Her playful lyrics and seductive delivery set the standard for covering this holiday staple. In her unique singing style, the late singer wonderfully plays the part of a woman flirtatiously requesting extravagant gifts from Santa.

4. “Back Door Santa” by Clarence Carter: “They call me Back Door Santa/ I make my runs about the break of day/ I make all the little girls happy/ While the boys are out to play”

Clarence Carter flips the script on traditional holiday songs with this funky track. “Back Door Santa” portrays Santa as a smooth operator sneaking in through the back door to deliver gifts — and maybe a little something extra. It's a cheeky take on the holiday season that's been sampled by artists like Run-DMC in “Christmas In Hollis.” Carter adds a mischievous twist to the Santa narrative with this record, suggesting a more unconventional approach to gift giving.

5. “Oh Santa!” by Mariah Carey: “Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas”

Carey is the queen of festive tracks that showcase her vocal prowess and playful spirit. Released in 2010, “Oh Santa!” is a more-modern addition to her holiday repertoire, blending her signature style with her typical Christmas cheer. These lyrics reflect the theme of longing for an ex during the holiday season, with Santa playing a pivotal role in fulfilling a wish to bring them back.

6. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by The Jackson 5: “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus/ Underneath the mistletoe last night”

In 1970, The Jackson 5 released their fresh take on Jimmy Boyd’s original version from the 1950s. A young Michael charmingly kicks off the narrative of a child witnessing a romantic moment between their mother and Santa, adding a whimsical element to the holiday tale.

7. “Merry Christmas Baby” by Otis Redding: “Santa came down the chimney/ Half past three, y'all/ Left all them good ol' presents/ For my baby and for me”

Otis Redding wonderfully executes a soulful rendition of Charles Brown’s “Merry Christmas Baby.” The Georgia native’s powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery make the record one of the best from his holiday repertoire. These lyrics focus on the traditional story of Santa delivering gifts, adding a nostalgic touch to the festive season.

8. “I Want To Come Home For Christmas” by Marvin Gaye: “I want to see snowflakes fall/ I want to see Santa Claus”

Marvin Gaye's “I Want to Come Home for Christmas” is a poignant song about the desire to be with loved ones during the holidays. Released in 1972, this Christmas classic boasts Gaye's emotive vocals over a satisfying bassline. The record discusses yearning for the joy, warmth and typical elements associated with the holiday season, including snow, jingle bells and Santa’s presence.