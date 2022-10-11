Image Image Credit Tim Nwachukwu / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The pyrotechnics and roar of WWE events are best soundtracked by Hip Hop, so it is no wonder that so many of the genre’s superstars have become staples in the world of wrestling. Avid viewers of SmackDown, Monday Night RAW and other showdowns know that a grand entrance backed by the bass of, say, Lil Wayne, has long brought the perfect war-ready energy for viral takedowns, and that’s not changing any time soon.

On Friday (Feb. 21), The Rock announced that WrestleMania 42, the Super Bowl of the sport, will be hosted by the city of New Orleans. The box office juggernaut, who also happens to be wrestling royalty, was in the Crescent City for the Friday Night SmackDown, where he also debuted his new entrance song, a mashup of “Tha Block Is Hot.” “I wanted to give love and respect to the OGs, and this is Lil Wayne’s city,” he told reporters in a post-event conference.

But who else has rocked the massive crowds of wrestling enthusiasts? Well, in short, several rappers have solidified their love of the battle and their titles as WWE aficionados. Let’s get into the list of the artists who have had some of the memorable appearances below.

Tha Doggfather has made multiple appearances in the ring, including when he served up the People’s Elbow to The Miz in 2023 after having previously used the move when he jumped from the top rope to bludgeon Serpentico during 2021’s AEW Dynamite. In 2016, his enthusiasm for the stunts-driven entertainment earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. From lacing airwaves with his signature LBC flow to hosting the Olympics, there is nothing that the West Coast legend cannot do.

2. Rick Ross

“The Biggest Boss” doesn’t have the reputation of The Rock aka The Final Boss, but he does have a place in WWE history. His appearances in the ring have been anchored on instigating feuds between the likes of Swerve Strickland and “Limitless” Keith Lee. He even gave us meme gold with his viral “False accusations” moment in 2022. And even though he tossed around the idea of getting busy in the ring, the rapper is wise enough to leave the fighting to the professionals.

3. Lil Wayne

In 2024, Weezy brought the hype to WrestleMania XL and WrestleMania 40 with his performances. The top-tier lyricist and 2 Chainz were even tapped for the WWE NXT theme song, “Millions From Now,” that debuted in October.

4. Meek Mill

Philadelphia’s own represented Hip Hop when he performed during WrestleMania XL in 2024, but his love for the sport dates to the days when Stone Cold Steve Austin was a ratings magnet. The “All Eyes on You” emcee flexed his star power in 2022 when he rolled out a limited “Dreams vs. Nightmares” T-shirt in partnership with the WWE.

5. Machine Gun Kelly

MGK was powerbombed by Kevin Owens after performing “A Little More” at a 2015 WWE Raw matchup. The Cleveland native was picked up and thrown off the stage, causing him to land on his back on a n`earby table. Fans can still play the rapper as a downloadable character in WWE 2K22.

6. Bad Bunny

If you thought that selling out stadiums for a massive tour and being named Spotify’s most streamed artist three consecutive years was all that singer, songwriter and rapper Bad Bunny is capable of, then you, dear reader, are sadly mistaken. The global superstar is easily the most daring chart-topper to enter the ring and go toe-to-toe with heavyweights in the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

7. Run-D.M.C.

The “Sucker M.C.’s” never met a barrier that they could not break, from helping to catapult Hip Hop into popular culture to delivering a one-of-a-kind rap, “WrestleMania Rap,” in 1989. The Queens trio ran it back when they recorded “The Kings (D-Generation X Theme)” for the Aggression soundtrack in 2000. And to think, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have Run’s love for the sport to thank for their invitation into the squared circle.