Too Short is mourning the loss of his older brother, Wayne Shaw, who was fatally shot in East Oakland. The Hip Hop veteran took to social media on Thursday (Jan. 30) and shared two emotional videos in which he appeared visibly shaken while listening to music in his car.

In the first clip, Too Short sat in silence as the Ohio Players’ “Angel” played in the background. Dressed in a black and grey zip-up hoodie, he subtly nodded to the beat before lifting his sunglasses to wipe his eyes. “Real tears,” a simple caption read. In the second video, he listened to the aforementioned band’s “Pain” single while maintaining a quiet, somber demeanor. “Ain’t really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now. I can’t,” he wrote. Fans and entertainment peers, including E-40, Deon Cole, Freeway, Monica and DJ Premier, quickly flooded the comment sections with messages of support, condolences and encouragement.

As revealed by Oakland police to NBC News, Shaw was shot around 7 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 29) after several suspects attempted to ram a vehicle through the front entrance of a cannabis business. Shaw stepped outside and was confronted by the suspects. As they fled, they opened fire on him before escaping into an unidentified car. Shaw was rushed to the hospital by paramedics but later succumbed to his injuries.

“The suspects arrived to the location. They attempted to force their way into the property,” explained Lt. Gloria Beltran. “While they were attempting their way in, the victim stepped out, was confronted by the suspects. The suspects fired several rounds at the victim.” Authorities are still determining whether he was specifically targeted or if the attack was a random act of violence. Detectives continue to search for surveillance footage and witnesses, but as of Friday (Jan. 31), no arrests have been reported.