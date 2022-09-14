Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tinashe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Aug. 26), Apple Music shared a new interview with Tinashe, who chopped it up with Zane Lowe about her latest body of work, Quantum Baby, the second installment of a planned trilogy (after 2023's BB/ANG3L). During the conversation, the R&B star spoke on the meaning behind the album's title.

"I think I wanted to get down to a core level of who I am, and I find that there's a lot of paradoxes there. I was kind of inspired by the quantum paradox and the fact that, once you look at everything at the closest level that we possibly can, there's so many things that don't make sense or things that contradict themselves," she explained. "I just kind of relate to that concept as a human being."

Tinashe continued, "Even with this project, there's a lot of songs that feel kind of strong, and they feel in your face, and they feel confident. But then there's also, on the flip side, those songs that feel so vulnerable, and having that juxtaposition between those two things that make me human. I think that's just a really interesting place to focus on."

The breakaway single from Quantum Baby was “Nasty,” a Ricky Reed and Zack Sekoff-produced jam that went viral on social media. The infectious cut earned Tinashe her first Billboard Hot 100 placement as a lead artist since 2014's “2 On.” “Nasty” peaked at No. 69 on that chart, where it remained for 11 weeks.

In addition to the Apple Music sit-down, fans were also gifted dates for the initial leg of the Cali singer's "Match My Freak: 2024/25/World Tour." The first part of the schedule will see her and opening act Raveena touching down in cities throughout North America from Oct. 14 to Nov. 25 of this year. As the below flyer further revealed, the tour will eventually extend to Europe, Australia, and Asia.