On Monday (Oct. 14), “The Breakfast Club” shared a new interview with T.I. and Young Dro. During the conversation, the artists were candid about a variety of topics, including the highly publicized OMG Girlz lawsuit, upcoming projects, and much more.

As he'd done in recent years, Dro was open about past issues with addiction and how sobriety changed his life for the better. “I got tired of the same things,” the Atlanta emcee admitted regarding his decision to check into rehab. During his testimony, a member of their entourage, later identified as comedian KDubb, cracked jokes and laughed throughout. While Dro was initially humored, things became heated while speaking about his daughter's own battle with drugs.

“Aye, you finna get slapped,” the “Shoulder Lean” talent told KDubb after one too many interruptions. “I mean, we cool, but I’ll slap the s**t out you [for] laughing at that.” The situation escalated after KDubb took offense to Dro's warning before T.I. moved in to calm the situation. “Aye, look! Everybody that came in this motherf**ker wit' me, remember who you came in with! Remember what we’re doing here, man. Come on, man. Let's get this s**t together, bruh. Aight?” he stated to his group while the cameras continued rolling.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed, and Dro expressed regret for the outburst later in the interview. “I wanna apologize to my friend. I got beside myself,” he said. “I shouldn’t have taken feelings to that. You know what I'm saying? That’s my dude right there. I ain’t finna be slapping no-godd**n-body.”

T.I. added, “We're all here together, we came here together, we're gonna leave here together, we're gonna grow together... We're gonna have good times, we're gonna have bad times. The one thing we ain't gonna have are broke times. I'll tell you that!” Responding to a comment on social media, KDubb explained that he wasn’t laughing at Dro’s daughter. “I was still laughing at something that was said earlier,” he wrote.

Check out the full “Breakfast Club” interview with T.I. and Young Dro below.