Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coby Bell, Brittany Daniel, Pooch Hall, and Tia Mowry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The “Girlfriends” spinoff “The Game” follows Joan’s cousin, Melanie Barnett, as she pursues her dream of becoming a doctor while dealing with the challenges and politics of professional sports alongside her NFL man, Derwin. At least, that was the premise of the first five seasons. The series headed in a different direction and introduced new characters after Tia Mowry and Pooch Hall exited in 2012. Despite quick changes and a short cancellation, “The Game” remained a pillar of Black TV until its season finale three years later.

Netflix acquired the first three seasons of the series, inspiring a renewed interest in its characters and stories. All the commotion even led to a 2021 reboot that quickly fizzled out. Where are the actors now? Keep reading for an update on your favorite San Diego footballers and Saber Sunbeams.

1. Melanie (Tia Mowry)

Tia Mowry’s portrayal of Melanie in “The Game” marked her transition from a child star to a mature actress. Mowry left the cast after season five due to contractual disagreements but reprised her role in the series finale. Since then, she has continued to take on various roles across film and television, including playing Cocoa in Netflix’s sitcom “Family Reunion.”

Mowry announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict in 2022. The multifaceted talent will share her journey through motherhood, single life, entrepreneurship, and acting in a new reality series, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act.” Outside of her entertainment pursuits, Mowry owns a haircare line and maintains a robust social media presence, sharing life hacks and glimpses into her days.

2. Derwin (Pooch Hall)

Pooch Hall played Melanie’s footballer husband in “The Game,” so it was reasonable to assume that when Mowry left, he would too. However, that wasn’t the original plan. Hall revealed on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” that he departed due to contractual disagreements, similar to his co-star. While still a series regular on “The Game,” Hall landed the role of Daryll on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” He also starred in the follow-up movie and series conclusion of the hit drama in 2020.

The actor will share his story in an upcoming episode of TV One’s “Uncensored,” a series that explores the lives of Hollywood's notable figures.

3. Tasha (Wendy Raquel Robinson)

Wendy Raquel Robinson was iconic in her role as Tasha Mack, a no-nonsense sports agent and mom to Saber QB Malik, in the reboot of the series. Although the revival of “The Game” was canceled after two seasons, Robinson continues championing artistic expression through her Amazing Grace Conservatory, a program for arts education.

4. Malik (Hosea Chanchez)

Hosea Chanchez played a hard-headed star quarterback in “The Game” and its reboot. In addition to his role as Malik, Chanchez has acted in several projects like the Seven Deadly Sins franchise, hit show “Black Lightning,” and “Major Crimes.” Fans can also watch him in the upcoming short film Will I See You Again?

5. Jason (Coby Bell)

Coby Bell reprised his role as the strict and frugal footballer Jason Pitts for a special appearance in the series reboot. Beyond his work on “The Game” and “Burn Notice,” Bell joined the main cast of shows like “Walker” and “The Gifted.”

6. Kelly (Brittany Daniel)

Since playing Kelly Pitts, Brittany Daniel has focused on motherhood and lifestyle blogging. The actress opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about her fertility battle after being diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2011. Now, mom to daughter Hope Rose, born using her twin sister Cynthia’s donor egg, the former Sunbeam spends her days documenting moments with her miracle baby.