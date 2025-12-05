Image Image Credit Shahar Azran/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kwanza Jones at The Apollo Theater in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A national roadshow called “Culture in Motion” will launch in Jan. 2026, led by the Apollo Theater and Kwanza Jones.

The “SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™” will serve as a mobile hub for performances, storytelling, and community programming in major U.S. cities.

The initiative is supported by a multi-million-dollar investment and focuses on expanding arts access and amplifying local voices.

This week, the Apollo Theater and multidisciplinary artist-philanthropist Kwanza Jones announced “Culture In Motion,” a new national roadshow set to begin in Jan. 2026. Revealed on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2), the initiative aims to extend the Apollo’s nearly 100-year legacy by delivering arts programming, creative engagement, and community empowerment to neighborhoods across the United States.

Backed by a multi-million-dollar investment from the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, the project marks the inaugural activation of its Producing Partner Program. The Apollo was selected after a competitive review process, reflecting its longstanding role as a cultural institution centered on Black creativity and community impact. The partnership follows the entity’s “Impact Multiplier™” model, which pairs funding with strategic guidance, operational support, and access to an expanded network.

A central component of the effort is “the SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™” — a custom mobile hub that will deliver Apollo artistry, performances, storytelling, and its famed Amateur Night energy directly into local communities. Programming spans four pillars: arts access, community engagement, empowerment experiences, and a blend of heritage with next-era innovation.

Kwanza Jones speaks on “Culture In Motion”

“The Apollo has always been more than a stage. It’s a space where people use their voice, own their power, and take action,” said Jones in a press release. “I’m excited that this roadshow will help even more people create their own Apollo story — one that starts right where they are.” Apollo President and CEO Michelle Ebanks added that the collaboration aligns with the organization’s next-century vision, expanding access and strengthening community connections nationwide.

Following a send-off celebration in Harlem, the tour will begin its cross-country journey in Los Angeles during Grammy Week before stopping in cities across California, including Long Beach, Inglewood, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, and Sacramento. Additional stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Washington D.C., and other markets will follow, with international destinations under consideration for 2027.

Organizations interested in participating or hosting a Roadshow activation can find more information at boostbus.com.