Earlier this month, Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory, co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), received one of many pardons from President Joe Biden. The announcement marked a huge turn of events for the former kingpin, who was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in building one of the largest drug distribution networks in American history.

On Friday (Dec. 20), Terry took to social media to share his emotional response. “Now it’s official! [Lucille Flenory,] I understand you were excited, so last week you let the cat out the bag [laughs]. It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point,” he expressed in an Instagram carousel next to video clips of his ankle monitor being removed and the official affidavit. “Never once acted in my own ability nor [did] anything to anyone to help myself. So, the gloves are off, the gag orders are up and all the naysayers have to suck it up.”

The pardon marks the latest development in the complex saga of the BMF, which Terry founded alongside his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory in Detroit during the '80s. From humble beginnings selling bags of cocaine on Detroit's streets, the siblings built an empire that eventually spanned across multiple states, with primary hubs in Atlanta and Los Angeles. By the early 2000s, BMF evolved into a multifaceted operation, with the organization’s reach extending into the music industry through BMF Entertainment.

The empire ultimately crumbled in 2005 when federal authorities launched a massive operation resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of millions in assets. By 2007, both Flenory brothers pleaded guilty to running a continuing criminal enterprise, with Terry receiving early release in 2020 due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Demetrius is serving out his sentence at a residential reentry program in Miami with a scheduled release date of January 2026.