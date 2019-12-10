Image Image Credit Pool/Contributor via Getty Images and Pool/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colin and Colt Gray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old accused of a deadly school shooting in Georgia, made his first court appearance on Friday (Sept. 6) to face four counts of felony murder. The teenager is being tried as an adult following the tragic deaths of two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and two teachers, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53, at Apalachee High School in Winder. The tragedy left nine others injured.

Shortly after, Colt's father, Colin Gray, 54, appeared in the same courtroom. He faces 14 charges, including involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, and cruelty to children, with a potential 180-year prison sentence if convicted on all counts. According to NBC News, law enforcement stated that Colin gifted his son an AR-15-style rifle.

As REVOLT previously reported, the FBI was previously warned about the possibility of a shooting back in 2023. Anonymous threats of violence, which included images of guns, were traced to Colin, and both he and his father were interviewed by police.

“Local authorities went to the house, interviewed him, interviewed his father, they did a report, they did what they were supposed to do, and found that there was no proper cause," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told NBC News. “Regardless of the situation, all of us have civil rights. He didn’t commit a crime. He made a comment. It was unfounded at the time.”

Family background details also revealed that Colt's mother, Marcee Gray, was arrested in that same year on family violence charges. She pleaded guilty to criminal damage and trespass and was ordered to have limited contact with her son. Additionally, Marcee had outstanding warrants related to drug possession charges from a November 2023 incident.

Both Colt and Colin are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Dec. 4. Colt will remain at the Gainesville Youth Detention Center, while Colin's bond status was not addressed in this court appearance.