"Talk With Flee" is back! After a brief break, Cam’ron made his return on Oct. 29, 2025, with the “Sit down, I ain't Chris” episode featuring none other than Tony Rock.

During their sit-down, the comedian and actor chatted with Cam about Eddie Murphy, why he’s never done a movie with his older brother Chris Rock, and which sibling he thinks is the funniest. Throughout the episode, the Purple Haze rapper also played some new music, revisited his “What Means the World To You (Remix)” with the late Pimp C, and so much more.

There’s a lot to unpack, so we rounded up eight of the biggest takeaways from the "Talk With Flee" episode. Check them out below.

1. Cam’ron opens with “Bronx Coochie”

There’s nothing quite like that “Bronx Coochie,” at least if you ask Cam’ron. At the start of the episode, the rapper humorously channeled James Brown — or someone of that nature — as he treated viewers to a live performance straight from his desk.

2. Tony Rock on who’s the funniest sibling in his family

A few minutes in, Cam’ron welcomed Tony Rock to the show. The Three Can Play That Game actor comes from a family full of comedians, so naturally, the “Hey Ma” rapper wanted to know who’s the funniest. “It depends on which sibling you ask,” Tony answered. “I’d say Kenny is super funny, my brother Brian is crazy funny, my sisters are funny.”

He added, “Chris says it’s me, but I think it’s [somebody else].” Though Chris Rock may be the most famous of the eight siblings, Tony pointed out that his big brother “will always name someone other than himself.”

3. Tony Rock on whether Eddie Murphy could return to stand-up comedy

Even though he hadn’t done stand-up in quite some time when the episode aired, Eddie Murphy is still widely regarded as one of the greatest comedians to ever do it. Tony, a huge fan himself, admitted it would be “a lot of work” for the Coming to America star to return to that level after such a long break.

That being said, Tony is still rooting for it to happen, especially if he can be part of it. “As far as a fan is concerned, I’d love to see him try it. I think he’s been away so long, it wouldn’t be what we think it would be,” Tony said. “It’s a lot of work to get back where we remember him leaving.”

4. Tony Rock on his favorite artists at the moment

Tony might make his living telling jokes, but he’s just as much of a music fan as anyone else. “Right now, I’m f**king with Stove God [Cooks] crazy,” he told Cam’ron, who immediately responded, “I f**king love Stove God, man.” The comedian also shouted out Conway The Machine, revealing that the two actually connected through Instagram DMs. “I was fanned out, like, ‘Yo, what the f**k?’” he admitted.

Other rap names on his list included Ransom, Rome Streetz, and Benny the Butcher. “I got my R&B stuff. I got my Leon Thomas, and I got my Isaiah Falls,” he added. “I’m a music lover.”

5. Tony Rock on whether he uses his resemblance to Chris Rock to pull women

Before Tony made his exit, Cam’ron wanted to know if he gets the ladies because he’s funny or because he looks like Chris. “A little bit of both,” he replied. Cam then hilariously revealed that, back in the day, he used Ma$e’s fame to his advantage before making a name for himself: “Yo, I’m Ma$e’s man.”

6. Cam’ron on sending Adrien Broner money after their “It Is What It Is” sit-down

Elsewhere in the episode, Cam’ron revisited the now-infamous moment when he kicked Adrien Broner off “It Is What It Is” (yes, again). This time, though, he shared a new detail about sending the boxer — or someone pretending to be him — $400 a few days after the show, only to later find out that Broner’s phone had apparently been stolen.

“It wasn’t an investment. It wasn’t anything where I thought I was going to get my money back,” Cam said. “Who should be upset is Adrien, ‘cause somebody had his phone. I’m mad for him, I’m not mad at myself,” he added, explaining that he was simply “trying to do a good deed.”

7. Cam’ron on “The Joe Budden Podcast” co-hosts QueenzFlip and Marc Lamont Hill’s viral argument

"The Joe Budden Podcast" is never short on hot takes or arguments, some of which can get seriously heated. Just a few weeks before the “Talk With Flee” episode aired, its co-hosts Marc Lamont Hill and Queenzflip got into a tense argument that ended with both walking off-camera for a moment. Naturally, that led Sen City to ask Cam’ron how he’d handle things if he were in Budden’s shoes.

“First of all, the people that I work with [are] genuinely my friends, like really my friends. I don’t think none of them n**gas [are] Joe’s friends, in my opinion, and I don’t mean that in a bad way,” Cam’ron prefaced. “It seems like Queenzflip was being territorial because he was there before Marc Lamont and probably don’t like Lamont being there.”

8. Cam’ron on Pimp C “stunting in the studio” while recording their “What Means The World To You (Remix)”

Cam’ron’s remix of “What Means the World To You” was star-studded, to say the least. The rapper tapped Ludacris, Juelz Santana, and Trina, but one artist who really stood out to him was UGK’s Pimp C. “I liked Pimp C a lot. RIP, Pimp,” Cam said.

“He was very colorful, and when we did that remix, that was my first time meeting ‘em,” he recalled. “When Pimp C finished his part, I remember him saying, ‘Yeah, man, I gotta get back to Atlanta. I got a crib I ain’t see in two years and some cars I ain’t drive in a couple [of] years.’” The Harlem native joked that Pimp was “stunting in the studio,” but Bun B later told him that the late rapper really wasn’t exaggerating.