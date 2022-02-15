Image Image Credit Tasos Katopodis/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sybrina Fulton and Trayvon Martin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wednesday (Feb. 5) marks what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 30th birthday. To celebrate, his mother, Sybrina Fulton, shared an Instagram photo showing her next to her son’s final resting place. “Happy heavenly birthday, Trayvon,” a caption read in the image.

A subsequent post shared by Black Miami-Dade's Nadege Green revealed an excerpt from a past interview with Fulton. In the clip, she described a humorous moment with Martin before his passing.

“I remember that I would yell for him. ‘Trayvon!’ And then, when he came, I would ask him to get the remote from my nightstand. It was in arm’s reach, and he would say, ‘Ma! I can't believe you!’” she recalled. “I would just laugh and tell him, ‘Thank you. I needed this. I needed to see you.’ He had this little fuzz that was starting to come under his chin. He just swears he had a mustache. We could see the change in him.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the late teenager received an equally beautiful message from his matriarch in 2024. “Happy heavenly birthday to my sun/sonshine. Just know I do this all for you,” the program coordinator-turned-activist wrote at the time. “You will forever be a part of my heart, and even the death of you has not separated my LOVE for you.”

At only 17 years old, Martin was tragically shot and killed on Feb. 26, 2012, in Sanford, Florida, by George Zimmerman. He was walking back to his father’s fiancée’s home after purchasing snacks from a convenience store when Zimmerman followed him and initiated an altercation despite being told by a 911 dispatcher not to pursue. Zimmerman fatally shot Martin and later claimed self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law and was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges the following year. The ruling sparked nationwide protests and ignited the Black Lives Matter movement.