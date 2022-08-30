Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Moochie Grape performing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Moochie Grape says he’s never recorded a single lyric that wasn’t real life. That means the Memphis phenom, who is respected by Key Glock, the late Young Dolph, and more of your favorite MCs, is always his most authentic self in the studio, no matter what.

“Damn near the whole EAT OR GET ATE 2 was made while I was sober,” he explains to REVOLT. “The sober me had folk come through and kick it. But, the majority of the time, I be by myself because I like to be focused.”

In this “Studio Sessions” installment, Big Moochie Grape discusses Dolph recording one of his best guest features for him before passing away, missing major life events to get in the booth, and why he’ll never give up on making music. Read the exclusive chat below.

What do you remember about your first-ever studio session?

My first time in the studio was at my patna’s house. I was just in there trying some s**t. They had the studio in the house, and I was like, “Bro, let me try.” I went in there and did my thing. Then, my n**ga was like, “Bro, you can come record for free anytime you want to, bro. You go so hard.” But I never took that seriously. I thought the song was whack, but I ended up putting the song on SoundCloud. It's a song called “Nightmare.” I can’t even tell you how long ago that was. The next time I took music seriously was probably six to eight years later. It was around the end of 2018/start of 2019 when I started to take it seriously.

You locked in with Dolph a year or two after that. What do you recall about the first time you linked up with him after you started taking music seriously?

I've been around bruh in the studio. But when I first took it seriously, I think I was making “Big Juice,” “Uh Huh Uh Huh Uh Huh,” [and] a couple of other songs, but “Big Juice” was the song to make him think I was ready. Me and bro always used to just kick it, laugh, get high, and then he'll probably be doing a song, or he'll pull a song up while I’m minding my business. He'd be like, “Moochie, go jump on this.”

When was the last time you guys were in the studio together before his untimely passing?

I had a studio session, and he ended up pulling up with some boxes. I think it was some Key Glock Yellow Tape hoodies. I stopped recording, and I started getting tatted. That was my last time seeing him in the studio, but my last time seeing him in person was the day before he died.

Do you have any unreleased collaborations with him?

Oh yeah. I got a song with him that everybody says is the hardest [verse Dolph ever] gave somebody. We made that a couple of months before he passed. It was maybe about a month before. Y'all gonna get it for sure; I just don’t know when y’all are going to get it.

What’s a typical Moochie session like?

It could go two different ways. At first, I was getting high. Then, I was on probation, so I was sober. Damn near the whole EAT OR GET ATE 2 was made while I was sober. I don’t have to have a lot of people around me when I record. Put me in a room, and let me do me. The sober me had folk come through and kick it. But, the majority of the time, I be by myself because I like to be focused. Another thing with me is it takes me at least two and a half hours to make one song because I like to perfect my song. Whatever I say on the song, I’m making sure I say it right because I rap fast. So, I gotta make sure you comprehend what I'm saying.

How did sobriety affect your recording process?

It's a little different just 'cause of the feeling. Other than that, when it comes to rapping, it works in different ways. When I'm sober, it slows me down a little bit. Then, when I'm high, I still get slowed down a little bit. It depends on what the song is at the moment.

What sacrifices have you made to record music?

I try not to miss any because of being at the studio, but I have missed some events being at the studio, though. I’ve missed a couple of birthday parties. I missed a funeral twice, but only one of the times was for being in the studio. The other time was because I couldn’t make it, so I decided to just go to the studio.

My favorite song of yours is “Trap A Lil Harder” with Big Scarr, which was released after he passed. When did you two record that one?

We worked on that song right before I went to jail. I went to jail probably two or three weeks after we did that song. Scarr is like my little brother. His mama loves me... His daddy loves me. My folks love him. He was my little man before rap. You know what I'm saying? We’ve been stuck in Chicago together with no ride, just me and him. I’ve been through a lot with him. I’m going to forever put on for my dawg.

What do you have planned for the rest of 2025?

I ain't gonna lie, bro, I ain't been recording lately because I've been trying to get my life in order. But, I ain't gonna never give up on the rapping 'cause this s**t doing me well right now. I'm doing good with this s**t. I ain't gonna give up, but I been taking my little breaks. I'm back in my mode now. I'm back in hunger mode. I’m ready to eat.