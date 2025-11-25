Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fat Joe and Jadakiss at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For decades, Fat Joe and Jadakiss have been two of Hip Hop’s most trusted voices on wax. That legacy naturally carried into “Joe and Jada,” a podcast series built on candid conversations, institutional memory, and the kind of rapport only lifelong friends can bring to the mic. Each episode places listeners inside the room with two New York giants as they revisit history, swap anecdotes, and invite guests who shaped, witnessed, or influenced the same eras they lived through.

The show quickly became a destination for artists, executives, athletes, and cultural figures who oftentimes rarely open up anywhere else. Instead of relying on shock value or headlines, the hosts use shared experiences and mutual respect to draw out unfiltered dialogue. It’s an environment where legacy acts reflect, rising voices add context to their journeys, and behind-the-scenes stories emerge organically.

This list spotlights 11 of the podcast’s more notable guests, chosen for the conversations that offered meaningful insight into Hip Hop, entertainment, and personal evolution. Each entry highlights the impact of their appearance without revealing the specific stories told on the show.

1. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson’s episode unfolded like a shared memory bank between old friends, with the hosts bringing up key moments from Philadelphia and the early 2000s as Iverson filled in the pieces only he could. He responded to stories about his Sixers tenure, league-wide impact, and cultural influence.

2. Cardi B

Cardi B stepped into the studio during a stretch marked by new music, a pregnancy reveal, and public conversations that kept resurfacing online. Her segment moved through the making of AM I THE DRAMA?, legal issues dominating social feeds, and the way certain narratives follow her career. She added context around Stefon Diggs, viral reactions, and the creative direction behind her album run.

3. Ashanti and Nelly

Ashanti and Nelly’s return to the spotlight as a couple gave their episode a built-in momentum, especially as the hosts revisited how their Verzuz moment unfolded. The pair walked through nearly a decade without contact, the unexpected reunion, and the family milestones that followed. Much of the conversation centered on the shift that allowed them to reconnect after years apart.

4. Karlous Miller and Chico Bean (85 South)

The 85 South crew brought a different pace to the show, with Karlous Miller and Chico Bean weaving humor into stories about D.C. Young Fly, early run-ins with Fat Joe, and the moments that shaped their rise. Their exchange with the hosts mixed on-the-road memories, stage chemistry, and long-running relationships across comedy and music.

5. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor’s entry point started in Harlem, where she first crossed paths with Fat Joe as a young performer convinced she would work with Pharrell. The episode traced how that early confidence shaped everything from choreography to directing to acting. She explained stepping back from music, returning on her own terms, and anchoring her career in faith, intention, and the ability to reset while remaining open and unguarded.

6. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN (“Drink Champs”)

The “Drink Champs” duo arrived with their own perspective on how interviews turn into cultural moments. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN broke down the mechanics behind viral episodes, the energy guests bring into the room, and how conversations like the Pharrell–Drake discussion with Pusha T evolve in real time.

7. Eve

Eve’s appearance spanned multiple eras at once, moving from her early Ruff Ryders foundation to the Aftermath years and her support for next-generation talent like Doechii. The hosts revisited DMX memories and industry shifts, prompting her to explain how each chapter influenced the next. Her segment connected longtime relationships, career milestones, and the experiences that shaped her role across rap, film, and television.

8. Jim Jones

Jim Jones’ visit played out like the continuation of a deep-rooted, longstanding relationship, with the hosts recounting stories about Hip Hop influences, parenting, and navigating the business. Jones reflected on building wealth through music and beyond, adding perspective to discussions about Nas, LL Cool J, and the financial realities of evolving in the industry.

9. Clipse (Pusha T and Malice)

The Clipse episode captured the brothers discussing their new work, their history with Pharrell, and the long arc from their early beginnings to Let God Sort Em Out. Joe and Jada revisited major industry intersections, prompting Pusha T and Malice to expand on experiences with JAY-Z, Def Jam, and the moments that defined each era.

10. Wale

Wale’s segment opened with a look at his DMV roots, sneaker culture, and the musical stretch leading into everything is a lot. He discussed studio experiences, label changes, and collaborations with artists including Rihanna, Usher, and Kanye West. The hosts highlighted his catalog and influences, while Wale explained how industry shifts, personal growth, and his Nigerian background helped shape the creative direction of his new project.

11. The Alchemist and Hit-Boy

When The Alchemist and Hit-Boy sat down together, the focus quickly turned to their collaborative work (namely, GOLDFISH), individual production styles, and stories involving Drake, Eminem, and JAY-Z. The hosts revisited specific studio moments that revealed how each producer approaches artists and albums.