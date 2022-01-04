Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Project Pat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, FOX 13 reported on the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in Memphis, TN. The man, identified as Patrick Houston Jr., was gunned down in the Imogene Heights neighborhood. According to city authorities, he was announced dead on the scene. No further details about the crime or potential suspects have been released.

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Houston Jr. was identified by FOX 13 as the son of renowned Memphis artist Project Pat, whose real name is Patrick Houston. The Hip Hop veteran confirmed the heartbreaking news to the outlet. The Memphis Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward, either through anonymous tips or through the CrimeStoppers hotline.

Back in 2024, it was revealed that Pat turned to pulpit for the next stage of his career. Following his appearance at an Arkansas church, the “Life We Live” rapper spoke to WREG about his most recent venture outside of music, stating that he hadn’t yet become a full-time pastor.

“I can’t lie, brother that wasn’t real news. That was just the Internet,” he explained. “I didn’t announce that. I’ll take it if that’s what they want to give me. It’s not a bad title... If they want to say I’m preaching, that’s fine. I’m talking about God, so I am preaching. I’m never gonna say I’m not preaching. I am preaching.”

He also spoke about his Go Foundation nonprofit, which sees him spreading the gospel to inmates across the country. “We’ve been doing this for years,” he expressed. “We started doing it in 2021. The best part about it is everybody reached out to us. We never reached out.” Since the initiative's launch, Pat and his team have visited prisons like Rikers Island and San Quinton. “We’ve already been to California prisons, prisons in Indianapolis, Alabama, Mississippi,” he added.

REVOLT extends our deepest condolences to Project Pat and his family and loved ones.