Sunday (May 25) will mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's death. The 46-year-old Houston native’s final moments alive were witnessed by millions on May 25, 2020, and his words, “I can’t breathe,” still haunt countless people reckoning with the horrific end to his life.

The father of five died at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis as former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. Floyd was handcuffed, his chest and face on the pavement as bystanders watched in horror. A year later, in April 2021, the disgraced law enforcement member was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. His sentence in the state case was 21 years in prison. That July, the white ex-public servant was also found guilty of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in federal prison. He is serving both sentences concurrently.

Now, just days ahead of the anniversary of Floyd’s murder, social media is in an uproar over hearsay suggesting Donald Trump may be considering a pardon. The rumors reached fever-pitch on Wednesday (May 14).

Pardoning Derek Chauvin would send a clear message about the lack of justice for Black lives

Minnesota officials speak on the talks of a pardon for Chauvin

Elected officials heard whispers about Chauvin possibly regaining his freedom heading into the week of May 12. Governor Tim Walz said there was “no indication whether they’re going to do it, or not, but I think it behooves us to be prepared for it. With this presidency, it seems like something they would do,” according to KSTP-TV, an ABC News affiliate in the Twin Cities.

Similarly, Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette, said, “We’ve heard the same rumors as everyone else – but the bottom line is that Derek Chauvin would remain behind bars serving his state sentence even if his federal charges are pardoned. To be clear, we have no credible intelligence about any pardon or planned disruptions here in Minneapolis. Since 2020, we’ve overhauled our emergency management plans and out of an abundance of caution are planning for any eventuality.”

How far does President Trump’s executive authority reach?

Per the U.S. Department of Justice, “The president’s authority to grant clemency is limited to federal offenses and offenses prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia in the name of the United States in the D.C. Superior Court. An offense that violates a state law is not an offense against the United States.” Since assuming office on January 20, 2025, Trump has granted 39 pardons and three commutations. According to KSTP-TV, the president was asked about pardoning the convicted felon in March. He told reporters, “No, I have not heard about that.”

There are differences between a pardon, clemency, and commutation: A pardon forgives a crime and restores citizenship rights, such as voting and holding a government office. A commutation reduces, partially or in its entirety, a federal sentence. It does not change the conviction, nor does it restore rights. Clemency is a legal act of leniency or mercy encompassing pardons and commutations.

Many DEI and police reform initiatives that started under President Joe Biden’s administration have since been rolled back

Biden described Floyd’s passing as “a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism.” The Democrat official continued, “The murder of George Floyd launched a summer of protest we hadn’t seen since the Civil Rights era in the ‘60s — protests that unified people of every race and generation in peace and with purpose to say, ‘Enough. Enough. Enough of the senseless killings.’ Today — today’s verdict is a step forward… Let’s also be clear that such a verdict is also much too rare.”

Among the first batch of executive orders signed by Trump in January include halting the DOJ’s civil rights cases where mandates of law enforcement reform were a likely outcome.