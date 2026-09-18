Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg performs live at the grand opening of the Long Beach Amphitheater at Long Beach Amphitheater on June 06, 2026 in Long Beach, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Snoop Dogg said seeing his late mother and brother portrayed in Snoop gives him an “emotional uplift.”

Lauren London is set to play Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate.

The Craig Brewer-directed biopic is scheduled to open in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027.

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming biopic will no doubt be entertaining for fans looking to revisit the story of one of the greatest West Coast rappers to ever do it, but for the musician himself, it’s become something of an “emotional uplift.”

The Doggystyle artist recently spoke about being able to resurrect his late mother and brother on the big screen. Chaka Khan, whom Snoop surprised with a FaceTime call while she was being interviewed by People, asked the rapper, “How’s it making you feel?”

“I get to bring my mother back to life. I get to bring my brother back to life,” he responded. “That’s what I’m getting, that emotional uplift of bringing them back to life again.” Lauren London will portray Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate, who died at age 70 in 2021. So far, the actor set to play his brother, Bing Worthington, hasn’t been announced.

“That’s beautiful. That’s the beauty of it, baby. That’s the beauty. They’re always with us,” Khan later stressed. She and Snoop notably collaborated on June’s “Boogie’s in My Soul,” which also appears on Chakzilla.

What we know about the upcoming ‘Snoop’ biopic so far

Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt (L-R) Jonathan Daviss, and Snoop Dogg arrive at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Snoop is slated to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2027, and while the film is technically still in production, we already know quite a bit about the project. As the title gives away, it will chronicle the “Gin and Juice” hitmaker’s life while incorporating some of his greatest hits. It also marks Death Row Pictures’ first release as a part of its overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, with Hustle & Flow creator Craig Brewer serving as director.

In the past year or so, we’ve gotten a handful of casting updates. “Outer Banks” star Jonathan Daviss will play Snoop himself, while Myles Bullock will bring Dr. Dre to life, Camron Jones is taking on Tupac Shakur, and Algee Smith will portray Warren G. Tre Hale and Laya DeLeon Hayes are also on board as Suge Knight and Shante Broadus (Snoop’s lovely wife), respectively.

Among the other cast members are Corey Champagne, Jonica Booth, Olly Sholotan, SwayvoTwain, G Perico, and Bentley Green. “My favorite thing about that process was how hands-on [Snoop Dogg] was. In between my auditions, he allowed me to come hang out with him,” Daviss told The Hollywood Reporter just last month. “Usually when you’re doing a biopic about somebody else’s life, the subject is not there.”

“You’re usually watching videos or taking firsthand accounts, and some of that’s just imagination. But with this, it’s like he’s there, he’s existing, and he’s still moving and shaking,” he continued. “So, I have an interesting opportunity to portray somebody who’s still living.”