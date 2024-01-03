Image Image Credit Tommaso Boddi/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Katt Williams and Shannon Sharpe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Nov. 19), Shannon Sharpe shared a clip from his latest “Nightcap” stream alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. While reflecting on his iconic “Club Shay Shay” interview with Katt Williams, the NFL champion-turned-media frontrunner hinted at a possible second meetup. In response to rumors that his guest held back some information, Sharpe said, “There's a possibility that you might hear the haymakers very, very soon.” “I can tell you this: He's been writing more material," he added. "Jan. 3, 2025 is right around the corner.”

At the top of 2024, Williams set the world on fire during his sit-down with Sharpe. In an almost three-hour exchange, the comedian threw verbal jabs at many within the entertainment community, including Michael Blackson, Ludacris, Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, and Tiffany Haddish. The worst of Williams’ shots were aimed at Steve Harvey and Cedric The Entertainer, the latter of whom was accused of stealing a joke from Williams’ routine.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian, and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ‘ComicView’ twice,” Williams claimed. “Cedric comes to The Comedy Store, he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim. He just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Cedric denied the allegations on multiple platforms, including on the Instagram account for “Club Shay Shay.” “All that tough talk is corny [as f**k]! I’m a grown a** man,” commented the Barbershop actor. “And none of that s**t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.” While many took Williams to task for his comments, others, including Mo'Nique, voiced support for the stand-up talent.