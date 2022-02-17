Image Image Credit Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sha’Carri Richardson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sha’Carri Richardson is officially a gold medal contender after securing her spot on the Team USA track and field roster for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

On Saturday (June 22), the 24-year-old set this year’s record for the fastest 100-meter with a time of 10.71 seconds and cemented her ticket to the world-renowned event, which boasts the top athletes from more than 200 nations across the world. Richardson, a Texas native, has been training for her chance to compete on the sporting world’s biggest stage for three years.

“I know that the hard work I've put into, not just physically on the track but as well as mentally and emotionally, to grow into the mature young lady that I am today and that I'm going to grow into was a full-fledged surreal moment for me to actually embrace and be able to show to the world and on the track,” she said post-race while speaking to media outlets about her victory.

Alongside her in second and third place were her training partners, Melissa Jefferson, who ran a 10.80, and Twanisha Terry with a time of 10.89. While some may think that the three women put the world on notice with their performances, Richardson is confident that “we didn’t put the world on notice; the world already knew who we were.”

The Nike-sponsored sprinter breezed through races in 2021, when she first qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. However, soon after, she was disqualified after testing positive for marijuana (THC) use. Cannabis is among the substances athletes are prohibited from using during competition. Richardson admitted to smoking a week prior after learning of the passing of her biological mother. Because of her actions, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency imposed a monthlong suspension, and her Olympic dreams were deferred. The then-21-year-old had the sixth fastest 100-meter time when she clocked 10.72.

“I just want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do, [what] I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case," she told the "TODAY" show. The burgeoning track star also reminded the world that she was still worthy of grace and only human while owning her error in judgment.

Now, she is certain that “there's nothing I've been through that hasn't designed me to sit right here in front of you to answer this question." The two-week Paris Games kick off on July 26 and run through Aug. 11. Her supporters are already predicting she will have an outstanding performance heading into the competition. See what twitter users are saying below.