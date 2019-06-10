Image Image Credit Rob Carr/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Francis Scott Key Bridge Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD faced a devastating collapse early Tuesday morning (March 26) after being struck by a cargo ship, leaving at least seven individuals missing and triggering a frantic search and rescue operation. According to The Associated Press, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace disclosed that two individuals had been rescued, with one refusing medical aid and the other sustaining serious injuries. Authorities speculated that up to 20 individuals might have been in the river during the incident.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, described the collapse as a "developing mass casualty event," highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the number of affected individuals. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the collapse as resembling a scene from an "action movie," emphasizing the tragedy and urging focus on the victims. Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency, with federal resources being mobilized.

The Associated Press further reported that the vessel involved, named "The Dali," was said to have been en route to Sri Lanka and was carrying a Singapore flag. Despite initial concerns, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley affirmed that there was no evidence to suggest that the cargo ship intentionally collided with the bridge. Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld also assured the public that the FBI found no terrorism-related connections to the incident. Regardless, the bridge collapse occurred at a vital transportation artery and has already prompted discussions about repair timelines and its significance for local commuters and East Coast travelers.

President Joe Biden received briefings on the ongoing search efforts and pledged to stay updated throughout the day. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed flight restrictions over the wreckage site to ensure the safety and effectiveness of rescue operations.

At the time of reporting, the U.S. Coast Guard continued to oversee the search-and-rescue mission. The Navy hadn’t received any requests for assistance but remained prepared to lend support if needed, said a U.S. Department of Defense official.