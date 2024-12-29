Image Image Credit Vinnie Zuffante/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Selena Quintanilla-Perez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Dec. 29), the New York Post revealed that Yolanda Saldívar, the woman behind bars for the murder of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, is actively seeking a 2025 release. The 64-year-old will have a parole hearing in March. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to the publication that her record has no disciplinary infractions that would prevent the hearing from taking place. Saldívar reportedly stated that, if released, she plans to live with relatives and find work.

The former nurse and founder of Selena’s fan club shot the 23-year-old superstar on March 31, 1995, during a confrontation in a Corpus Christi, TX hotel room. The Tejano star discovered that Saldívar embezzled more than $60,000 and was planning to fire her. The convicted shooter claimed that the act was accidental, and she intended to take her own life. Following a short trial, a jury convicted her of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The New York Post added that Saldívar’s notoriety made her a marked figure within the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, TX, which notably houses the state’s female death row inmates. As a result, officials placed her in protective custody.

“There’s a bounty on her head, like everyone wants a piece of her,” said Marisol Lopez, a former inmate who served time alongside Saldívar. “The guards keep her away from everyone else because she’s hated so much. If she were [in general population], someone would try to take her down.” Another ex-inmate, Yesenia Dominguez, echoed those sentiments. “Everyone was always like, ‘Let me have five minutes with that b**ch.’ Everyone wanted to get justice for Selena.”

Meanwhile, members of Saldívar's family, including an unnamed cousin, expressed support for her potential release. “Keeping her in prison isn’t going to do any good,” the relative stated. “It’s time for her to get out.”