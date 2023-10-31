Image Image Credit Billboard/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ScHoolboy Q Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The team over at Top Dawg Ent. have been busy. On Tuesday (Nov. 19), mere weeks after the release of Ab-Soul's sixth studio LP, Soul Burger, ScHoolboy Q took to social media to announce a new international tour for 2025. Beginning in January, the California talent will hit stages in the United States and Europe across nine dates. Additionally, Q revealed he'll have new songs to perform during the roughly monthlong run.

Back in March, the Hoover representative blessed the masses with his latest body of work, Blue Lips, which contained 18 songs and collaborations with Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, Childish Major, Jozzy, and more. The project received critical acclaim and a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200. In an interview with REVOLT's “Drink Champs,” Q admitted to having a slow musical output – a reality that his fans mistakenly attributed to his record label’s founder.

“I mean yeah, we got a problem. And they always blame it on [Top Dawg]. And I’ma be honest – it’s not [Top’s] fault,” he explained. “Sometimes he may say, ‘Yeah, you need another record.’ But saying like, ‘Oh, you can’t drop this year at all, like don’t even think about it’ is insane. And me being in my 30s and allowing that would be way more crazy. Everything about it is out of pocket.”

During that same conversation, Q also made it clear that an album from Black Hippy, his collective with Soul, Jay Rock, and Kendrick Lamar, is “never going to happen.” “[Lamar is] doing his own thing, pgLang,” he stated before adding, “That's blood right there, you know what I mean? It’s not even like a rapper homie. Nah, that’s really my brother. Paperwork don’t got s**t... That's just paperwork. Whatever he is, I am too. [If] he’s pgLang, I’m pgLang, too.”

Check out Q's upcoming tour schedule below.