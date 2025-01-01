Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SAINt JHN Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Don’t ask multiplatinum recording artist SAINt JHN about how to avoid burnout because he’s likely still dealing with it. The rapper-singer creative was in the middle of his “FEStiVAL SEASON Tour” and not only did he have to juggle that, but he also had to plan for two 2025 Coachella performances in April. If you’re familiar with SAINt’s maximalist approach to creative endeavors, then you weren’t surprised to see praise dancers and a massive, luminescent cross behind him at the annual fest. To us, it was a performance. To SAINt JHN, it was a reminder of what’s required when you want to be great and the creative pressure in music.

“There's a nasty juggling act that you have to get really good at the minute you've accomplished something — because the pressure is to do it again... Not just for the people who are looking, but for yourself, so that you know that you're not somebody who got here accidentally,” SAINt JHN admitted in an exclusive conversation with REVOLT. “There’s no easy way to do something great twice because the second time you do it is significantly harder.”

The world didn’t get to see SAINt up super early in the morning two weeks before the first Coachella date — right after a tour stop — when he had to change his entire Coachella set design because the budget wasn’t consistent with the set he wanted to produce. Oh, and he still had another tour performance the next day.

SAINt rocked festival stages like Rolling Loud in the past, but the mental burden was much lighter then — there was a freedom that came with embarking on career firsts. He had nothing from his past to compete with at the time; the blossoming artist only had hope.

For 2025 Coachella, however, he needed to get his mind right because it was him vs. him.

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt SAINt JHN performing live during his 2025 Coachella set with custom stage design Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

He expressed, “The first time I did anything successful, all I needed was hope. This time, I need hope, balancing beams, an ample schedule, an incredible sense of peace and rest, and a stronger team because I'm not just trying to do something... I'm trying to do something again, which means I'm holding my s**t together. I'm managing my team and my hope. Before, I was just managing my hope. Managing my team, hope, and output is not for the faint of heart.”

The 38-year-old Roc Nation artist and fashion designer — who’s been co-signed by some of the biggest names in music — always has the people who believed in him for years on his mind. He told REVOLT he wants them to, “See the man that they believed in do what they thought he would do, because he didn’t lie to them.”

While SAINt doesn’t have many tips for aspiring creatives looking to dedicate their life to their craft, he does caution them to understand the sacrifices that come with the life they’ve chosen.

“Creative sports are not for people who just want to get rich. They're for people who can't avoid creating. This is all I have, and the only thing that I know how to do. The challenge is making sure I can still sleep at night,” he explained.

SAINt JHN isn’t just performing — he’s surviving the weight of expectation and legacy. As he continues to push boundaries on stage and in the studio, his story is a raw reminder that greatness doesn’t come easy. And for those watching, it’s clear: He’s not done proving himself yet, so stay tuned.