Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Russ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Russ is preparing to hit the road in these upcoming warm weather months. This May, he'll embark on his "It was you all along Tour," which was officially announced earlier today (March 11). 6LACK and Melii will also be tagging along as supporting acts.

For Russ, the tour will largely feature tracks from his latest body of work, SANTIAGO. The 2023 project consisted of 13 songs with contributions from Rexx Life Raj, Bibi Bourelly and Justin Nozuka. The independent release peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and earned impressive chart placements in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

"This album represents my mental, spiritual, physical and emotional journey to my treasure,” Russ stated about SANTIAGO a couple of months prior to its release. “The journey at times wasn’t and isn’t pretty. I’ve put myself through the ringer and beat myself up quite a bit along the way. The front cover depicts externally what that sort of psychological warfare looks like.”

The Georgia-based talent continued, “SANTIAGO is my journey to self-love and self-mastery while touching on the obstacles that have provided resistance along the way. Feelings of emptiness, inadequacy, imposter syndrome, doubt, anger, shame (to name a few), and ultimately issues from my childhood that have shown up in my adult life. It’s my attempt to understand, navigate and heal… I hope that by listening to me face my own emotions, you all gain the courage to face your own.”

Check out Russ' upcoming tour schedule below. General sales begin this Friday (March 15).

"It was you all along Tour" dates:

May 31: Seattle, WA -- Climate Pledge Arena

June 2: Oakland, CA -- Oakland Arena

June 6: Inglewood, CA -- Kia Forum

June 8: Phoenix, AZ -- Footprint Center

June 13: Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center

June 15: Denver, CO -- Ball Arena

June 21: St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

June 23: Chicago, IL -- United Center

June 25: Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena

June 28: Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center