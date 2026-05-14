Image Image Credit Michael M. Santiago / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sean Green, brother of Ronald Greene, listens to speakers at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ronald Greene died in police custody following a high-speed chase in Louisiana in 2019. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Louisiana officials have agreed to a tentative $4.8 million settlement with Ronald Greene’s family nearly seven years after his 2019 death during a traffic stop.

Body camera footage released in 2021 contradicted initial claims that Greene died from crash-related injuries.

Despite indictments and years of investigations, only two officers pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges, and the settlement still requires legislative approval.

Nearly seven years after Ronald Greene's death sparked national outrage, Louisiana officials have reportedly agreed to a tentative $4.8 million settlement with the family of the Black motorist who died following a violent 2019 arrest involving five white state troopers outside Monroe.

According to the Associated Press, the proposed settlement would resolve a federal wrongful death lawsuit tied to Greene’s death after body camera footage showed troopers punching, kicking, tasing and dragging him during the roadside encounter. The agreement still requires approval from the Louisiana Legislature.

The reported payout also stands out because it may ultimately represent one of the most substantial legal outcomes connected to Greene’s death. As noted by The Guardian, the case otherwise resulted in only misdemeanor convictions for two of the officers involved. Federal prosecutors declined to bring charges against the troopers last year, despite years of public scrutiny surrounding the arrest and the handling of the investigation.

What happened to Ronald Greene during the 2019 traffic stop in Louisiana?

As reported by REVOLT, Greene died during the overnight hours of May 10, 2019, after Louisiana State Police attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. Authorities initially claimed the 49-year-old died from injuries connected to a car crash following a chase.

That explanation began to unravel after AP obtained and released body camera footage in 2021 showing a much different version of events. The videos captured troopers repeatedly using stun guns on Greene, wrestling him to the ground, punching him and dragging him while restrained. In the footage, Greene could also be heard pleading with officers during the encounter. “I’m scared! I’m scared!” he yelled. At the time, former Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth admitted in a leaked audio recording that he “beat the ever-living f**k” out of Greene and “choked him.”

Ronald Greene case led to years of investigations and court battles

The fallout from Greene’s death stretched across multiple investigations, lawsuits and criminal proceedings. In 2022, a state grand jury indicted several officers involved in the arrest on charges ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in office.

However, as REVOLT previously covered, multiple obstruction charges were later dismissed by a Louisiana judge. Eventually, only two officers ended up pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery charges. Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, continued publicly pushing for accountability throughout the lengthy legal process. “Justice delayed is not justice denied. Louisiana, right your wrongs!” she said ahead of a 2023 court hearing.

The proposed settlement still awaits final approval. Louisiana State Police spokesperson Capt. Russell Graham told AP the process “has not yet been finalized.”