On Wednesday (May 29), Roddy Ricch hopped on Instagram to reveal that a new album was on the way. "2024 is PERSONAL, not business," he wrote on his page's only post -- a presumed hint that the long-awaited effort will arrive by the end of the year. A repost of another account on his IG Stories confirmed that the project will be titled The Navy Album.

It's been three years since Roddy liberated his sophomore LP, LIVE LIFE FAST, the follow-up to the critically and commercially successful Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. Live Life Fast contained a wealth of collaborations with the likes of Gunna, Lil Baby, Future, Fivio Foreign, Kodak Black, and 21 Savage. Since then, the Compton native released The Big 3 EP and the third installment of his well-received Feed The Streets mixtape series. He also contributed his melodic raps to songs by Doe Boy, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, YG, Blxst, Gucci Mane, Gunna, and more.

As REVOLT previously reported, Roddy explained to Power 106 how a pep talk from JAY-Z motivated him to keep making music after walking away from the 2021 Grammy Awards empty-handed.

"The first thing he asked me was, ‘When you dropping music?’ At the time, it didn’t really hit me, but later on I just thought of the power of that," he explained about the encounter at the ceremony, where the XXL Freshman alum received a slew of nominations for "The Box" and "Rockstar." "I kind of wanted to back up, but he really gave me that inspiration like, ‘You gotta keep going. You gotta just see it through. When you got something to talk about, say it, put it out, and keep it going.' So, I just wanna publicly appreciate JAY-Z for that. Like I said, it helped me keep going."