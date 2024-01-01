Image Image Credit Image Alt Key Glock Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2024 edition of REVOLT House at SXSW in Austin, Texas brought out a large diverse crowd of Hip Hop fans, artists, entrepreneurs, and those who just wanted to have a lit time. Putting on an event this big is impossible to do alone, so thankfully, Rockstar partnered with us for this one-of-a-kind experience.

SXSW is an annual cultural festival that brings together the worlds of film, tech, music, education, and culture through networking, speakers, performances, and much more. Hundreds of thousands of people gather every year for the event, and it’s grown to where it’s not only looked at as a celebration, but also as an opportunity. Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone were each propelled to unprecedented success, in part, by performing at this festival of open-minded attendees.

In continuing with its commitment to being an active steward of Hip Hop, REVOLT returned to SXSW to host attendees at REVOLT House, a curated vibe that is always true to the culture, provides a platform for up-and-coming artists to perform, and offers guests unique outlets to express themselves creatively.

It’s always the most fire party on the block -- and the most productive one, as well.

This year, over 1,000 attendees participated in several immersive experiences that included:

Crib Cypher: REVOLT built a studio space inside the REVOLT House for aspiring artists of various disciplines to step into the recording booth and showcase their talents. Each performer was offered musical instrumentals to accompany their performance, and a videographer captured them from outside of the booth. Rockstar made sure to have ambassadors on deck to encourage attendees to participate.

REVOLT Room: Rockstar Brand Ambassadors encouraged attendees to take photos and gifs in the REVOLT Room, which was designed with a vintage feel that broadcasted REVOLT programming and offered an interactive experience. Each person was also asked their opinions about a culture-focused question, which they wrote their answers to on a blank CD. It was then displayed on the wall for others to see.

Arcade Gaming Lounge: REVOLT built an arcade lounge where attendees played classic games like PacMan and Galaga.

Rockstar played a big role in making sure everyone stayed energized by providing their Rockstar Focus energy drinks, which offer mind and body rejuvenation. This was very necessary on such a jam-packed event.

A major reason REVOLT House felt timeless was what took place onstage. The hosts were iHeartRadio personalities Sheba Songz and Trey White. Both even joined forces with the DJ to keep the house rocking. They also played Hip Hop trivia, led a fun karaoke singing competition, and hosted a dance-off with attendees.

This all led to a few special musical set. Big Moochie Grape, EmanuelDaProphet, and Big Mali each had the crowd going crazy as they each performed a blend of their new and unreleased music. And then to close things out, Key Glock gave a remarkable performance that had the crowd rapping alongside him the entire time.

REVOLT House 2024 was an undeniable success that already has everyone looking forward to next year’s party. A special shoutout to everyone who attended, and to Rockstar for helping make it all possible. Click here to take a look at what made this year’s event truly unforgettable.