Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City and Donald Trump arrives on stage to deliver remarks during an election rally at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center on October 25, 2026 in Port Huron, Michigan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna said non-voters share responsibility with Trump supporters for his second-term victory.

Joy Reid argued Trump’s second term reflects what America wanted and deserved.

Rihanna has previously criticized Trump publicly, while he disparaged her Super Bowl performance.

If you didn’t vote, you share just as much responsibility for Donald Trump’s presidency as those who supported him, at least according to Rihanna. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), the ANTI singer weighed in on Joy Reid’s comments about the U.S. president being the “deepest heart’s desire” of “the majority of white America.”

“I think America has gotten its just desserts,” Reid said of Trump’s second term during an appearance on journalist Charles M. Blow’s “Forward” podcast on Monday (Oct. 26). "I think Trump, in a very real sense, is what we deserve. I think that this was America's heart's desire. And sometimes the greatest curse is that you get your heart's desire.”

With an excerpt from their sit-down making the rounds online — and eventually finding its way to Hollywood Unlocked — several social media users shared their thoughts, with Rihanna being among them. “She’s speaking facts!! This is exactly what ‘they’ wanted. Those who voted for him did this. It’s disgusting,” read one comment that garnered over 13,000 likes. The mother of three then responded, “And believe it or not, those who didn’t vote at all also did this!”

Take a look at Reid’s “Forward” interview below, then continue scrolling to revisit some of Rihanna’s previous remarks about Trump.

A look back at Rihanna and Donald Trump’s history of public criticism

Rihanna, like many music stars, has made no secret of her distaste for Trump and his supporters — and the feeling appears to be mutual. Some might remember that, in 2020, she shared a photo of herself standing beside graffiti that read “F**k Trump,” accompanied by a hashtag counting down to Election Day.

Then, when Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president the following year, the Grammy-winning musician posted another picture of herself symbolically “taking out the trash” while wearing a tee that read, “End racism by any means necessary."

Of course, Trump has taken his fair share of shots at Rihanna, too. In 2023, following her Super Bowl LVII performance, he called it an “epic fail” and “the single worst halftime show” in history. His Truth Social post continued, “This [is] after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.”