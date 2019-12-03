Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 9), Interview Magazine unveiled its Spring 2024 issue, which showcased Rihanna as the cover feature. Within its pages, the Bajan star spoke to Mel Ottenberg, her former wardrobe stylist and the publication's editor-in-chief, about everything from plastic surgery to Italian food.

At one point, Rihanna provided an update for fans still expecting an official follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2016 chart-topper, ANTI. When asked if she had "the vibe to do music again," she stated, "I have a lot of visual ideas. It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make."

She continued, "Random ideas, quirky ideas, things that have nothing to do with me at all. I mean, I can’t tell you. The opps [are] watching."

Later in the interview, she opened up about different songs that she sings to her two kids with ASAP Rocky – specifically, her oldest, RZA Athelston Mayers. "There’s 'Penguins Salute.' There’s 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.' Oh my gosh. RZA gets really emotional about that," she revealed. "He’s really into 'Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.' 'The Wheels on the Bus' is a favorite from the beginning ‘til now. That’s just a classic. It’s never going out of style. And oh, the new 'Incy Wincy Spider' because he gets like, 'Ahh,' like he thinks I’m going to tickle him when I sing that one. And he has a book about that, so he can put two and two together."

Check out Interview Magazine's full sit-down with Rihanna here.