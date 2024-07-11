Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt REVOLT WORLD McDonald’s fashion show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When ASAP Rocky said, “Her attitude Rihanna, she get it from her mama, she jiggy like Madonna, but she trippy like Nirvana” on “Fashion Killa,” he was talking about the looks at 2024 REVOLT WORLD.

In partnership with McDonald’s Change of Fashion program, REVOLT WORLD held a runway show and the models who ripped it would’ve had Tyra Banks and Tyson Beckford in their prime shaking. Per a report from Zippia.com, as of the year 2021, only 7.3 percent of fashion designers in America were Black. So, the program is aiming to rectify this problem by hand selecting five rising designers for year-long mentorship with industry experts, access to resources and providing them with national stages to showcase their brands. The selected creatives are Nia Thomas, Heart Roberts, Durrell Dupard, Larissa Muehleder, and Shareef Mosby.

Ready to take the often closed-off fashion industry by storm, these designers whip up out-of-this-world pieces that highlight Black style. Without a doubt, their statement pieces speak loudly and are created with purpose. They’re heard, and worn, with Black pride exuding from their seams. McDonald’s is proud to do its part to help combat the underrepresentation of Black designers in the fashion industry.

Black people invented swag. REVOLT WORLD was further proof…

Attendees of the three-day networking event in Atlanta, Georgia came to catch the dropped gems while dressed down to the nines. Makes sense though. When you’re on a journey to level up, you have to look the part.

The powerful thing about style is it’s a way to express oneself in ways that words can’t. Sometimes, expression is a vibe. A mood. A visual. Words cannot always capture the moment or feeling that same way a photo or outfit would. We mean, think about it. With as many words as there are in the English language already, new ones and their definitions are still being created every day (i.e. Stan, cap, TikTok, lit, etc.). But beautiful, show-stopping visuals? They’ve always been here, even before language existed, and never alter – including the emotions they evoke once someone is put in a daze when seeing them.

One of the many standouts was a queen who rocked an eye-popping green ensemble. Her top was a sequined strapless bra, while her skirt was a leather asymmetrical piece. She added the icing on the cake with a lime green fur-styled jacket. The shades and curly twist bantu-knot hairstyle made the overall look * chef’s kiss. *

When you’re cool, you don’t feel the heat. The models in the runway show were the perfect example of this because as scorching as the Atlanta weather was, a major theme in a number of people’s looks was leather. Another showstopper was a woman who donned an all-black outfit from head to toe. The black shades and slick long ponytail to the back let you know that she wasn’t new to this fashion thing.

The men showed out too. Wearing another all-leather fit, one man strutted down the runway with a popping pink Yahweh shirt and black pants. What made his look even more aesthetically pleasing was the stylish multi-colored scarf to set off his dark green LA cap, orange sunglasses and green shoes. A LEWK!

Not that we needed a reminder, but Black people have always been the standard. We are the trendsetters who shape style and culture without even trying. It’s like breathing to us. Everything from streetwear to high fashion originates from the natural swag we were born with and exude when we hit the curb. After all, colors look best on us, so this should come as no surprise. So, as the runway show continued, you truly saw people in their element. Being unapologetically themselves. This fashion show was a performance, but nothing close to being performative.

Another guy had more eyes on him than Tupac when he made his way down the runway in a sangria-colored suit. A next man did his big one with a smooth nude and white cowboy ensemble that Cowboy Carter herself would’ve been proud to witness.

And, of course, we can’t talk about Black style without mentioning denim fits! A number of attendees also killed it in their attires with this material – we couldn’t help but look at how they ate.

From shredded to multi-pocketed, baggy and skinny pants to jackets, tops and even denim bags, the fashion killas at REVOLT WORLD did what needed to be done to keep our cups overfloweth from their drip.

In the words of Rihanna, one of the biggest fashion icons of our time, “She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit.” If you ask us, every fashion-forward phenom who graced the McDonald’s Change of Fashion runway – and REVOLT WORLD in general – won. Give them all their 10s.

And we were lovin’ it.