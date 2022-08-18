Image Image Credit Sergey Mironov/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Podcast studio Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), the REVOLT Podcast Network unveiled its winter 2025 lineup, which will continue to showcase the company’s commitment to empowering Black creators and advancing cultural storytelling. The leading Black-owned multimedia platform added seven new series to its network, all of which will cover issues like pop culture, sports, relationships and advocacy. This expansion reflects REVOLT’s goal of amplifying diverse voices and sparking conversations with global impact.

Among the highlights are “The Danza Project,” which will offer insights into Hip Hop and celebrity culture, and “Behind The Mic,” a brief exploration of podcast hosts’ journeys. Other notable shows include “GOT 15 Podcast,” tailored for Gen Z discussions, and “KK’s Corner,” where influencers and creators share personal stories. Additionally, “Those Wrestling Girls” will celebrate women’s contributions to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) while “Situationships” will delve into modern love stories. “Fem Queen Crazy Sexy Cool” looks to add a bold voice from the ballroom scene and will address topics from mental health to pop culture.

“The winter 2025 podcast class is a testament to the powerful storytelling and cultural innovation that REVOLT stands for,” said Aki Garrett, the company's VP of business development and general manager of the REVOLT Podcast Network. “With this new class, we’re introducing a group of creators who are shaping conversations that will inspire, challenge and engage our audience in meaningful ways. We look forward to this continued expansion of the REVOLT Podcast Network as we provide a platform for authentic stories that reflect our vibrant community.”

The vibrant network first launched in 2022 and was led by hit shows like “Caresha Please,” “Black Girl Stuff,” “While Black,” “Thick Threads,” and “Progress Report.” “This new initiative will provide a platform for many rising thought leaders, many of whom are incredible Black women, who will share compelling stories and insights with our audience,” said REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels at the time.