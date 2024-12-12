Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Jabari Banks and young fan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The "We Outside" adventure continues in Atlanta, GA, with Laila Bell, a college student with big dreams and an even bigger love for actor and musician Jabari Banks, aka The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. For Laila, Jabari isn't just a star; he's a living example of bold, creative energy, inspiring her to chase her own ambitions. She knows she's been selected for a once-in-a-lifetime meet-and-greet with him, but what she doesn't know? This isn't your average fan moment. It comes with an unexpected twist.

The day starts with Laila buzzing with excitement, chatting with her followers on live, completely unaware of the adventure ahead. That's when an all-black SUV pulls up, scooping her up and taking her to a campground. There, she's greeted by Chev Dixon, a nature-loving outdoorsman. Straight out of Yonkers, NY, Chev has made it his mission to connect people — especially those from urban communities — to the great outdoors.

Chev reveals the day's big challenge: Rappelling a 14-story rock wall. Laila's initial reaction? Pure surprise. But, even though wall climbing isn't an activity many people in our community grow up doing, she's ready to face the challenge head-on.

Before things get started, Chev keeps it cool and makes safety his top priority, sharing three essential safety tips, courtesy of State Farm. Just as Laila's gearing up, in walks Jabari — adding an extra boost of energy to the moment. The actor’s not just there to meet Laila; he's there to climb alongside her and cheer her on every step of the way.

Here's what we didn't know about Jabari: This multi-talented star used to have a serious fear of heights. But, instead of letting it hold him back, he confronted it, proving that stepping outside your comfort zone is where growth really happens. He's climbed literal and metaphorical heights, and today, he's paying that inspiration forward to Laila.

With Jabari's encouragement and Chev's guidance, Laila scales the wall like a pro, surprising even herself. By the end of the day, she's not just conquered her fears. She's also discovered a newfound love for adventure and the outdoors. It's exactly the kind of transformative experience State Farm and REVOLT hoped to inspire with “We Outside,” showing that sometimes the biggest rewards come from stepping outside your comfort zone.

