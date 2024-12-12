Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Jabari Banks with fans Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The great outdoors is calling and Black adventurers are answering in a big way. More and more people in our communities are stepping outside — literally — and redefining what adventure means for themselves. Nature offers something priceless: A chance to recharge, reconnect, and rediscover. Think of it as an endless buffet, serving up vibes that always hit.

As this connection to the outdoors grows, State Farm® and REVOLT have teamed up to present “We Outside,” a series inspiring Black Gen Z to step outside their comfort zones and experience outdoor adventures. It's about showing that the great outdoors is truly for everyone, while highlighting today's top artists and influencers alongside their biggest fans.

In episode 1, we meet Ja'Ness Tate from Washington, D.C., who's gearing up for an unforgettable experience. Her adventure buddy? None other than Jabari Banks, aka The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air! Together, Ja'Ness and Jabari are headed to Georgia for a kayaking expedition along the stunning Chattahoochee River, with guidance from our resident outdoor expert, Chev Dixon.

Chev isn't just your average outdoorsman — he's a true trailblazer when it comes to embracing and sharing the wonders of nature. His passion for the outdoors is infectious, and he's here to help Ja'Ness and Jabari tap into their adventurous sides.

Before they hit the water, Chev sets the tone with his top three State Farm safety tips, ensuring the crew is prepped and confident. Then, he breaks down the paddling basics, and before long, Ja'Ness and Jabari are gliding smoothly across the Chattahoochee River, taking in all the beauty around them.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Jabari Banks moment without some signature humor and charm. He keeps the energy high, cracking jokes and keeping things fun for Ja'Ness and the team. But what really makes this episode special is the vibe: A group of young, ambitious Black adventurers stepping outside their comfort zones and reclaiming a space often overlooked in urban narratives.

By the end of the day, Ja'Ness isn't just a fan. She's a certified adventurer, proving that there's no limit to what you can discover when you embrace the outdoors. Ready to join the adventure? Watch the full premiere episode of “We Outside” exclusively on REVOLT and then check out episode 2 featuring an exciting wall climbing challenge!