Key Takeaways

REVOLT Podcast Network received four nominations at the 2025 Black Podcasting Awards, including Podcast of the Year and the Legend Award.

The awards will be held in partnership with the Afros & Audio Festival in Baltimore on Oct. 17.

The network’s nominations span sports, personal storytelling and legacy recognition, showcasing its diverse podcasting slate.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), REVOLT Podcast Network is proud to announce that it received four nominations at the 2025 Black Podcasting Awards, recognizing the network’s excellence in storytelling, cultural leadership and commitment to amplifying Black voices. This year’s nominations include the Legend Award (Wize Grazette), Best Sports Podcast (“Biggs vs. Biggs”), Best Personal Journals Podcast (“Behind the Mic”), and Podcast of the Year (“Holdin’ Court”).

The recognition spans categories that highlight the diverse strengths of the network. This includes honoring leadership and legacy, elevating sports coverage with cultural context, recognizing impactful conversations that define the moment, and spotlighting personal storytelling that connects with audiences on an intimate level.

For the first time in history, the Black Podcasting Awards will be held in partnership with the Afros & Audio Festival, which takes place in Baltimore on Oct. 17. The collaboration underscores a shared mission to champion independent creators, build community and elevate the role of Black voices within the global podcast industry.

“These nominations reflect the strength of our creators, the depth of our storytelling, and the cultural impact that the REVOLT Podcast Network continues to deliver,” said REVOLT Podcast Network’s Head of Audio, Devin Wingfield, regarding the recognition.

Being shortlisted across multiple categories not only acknowledges the individual achievements of shows and talent but also affirms REVOLT’s place as a leading force in the global podcasting space. Each nomination is a celebration of the listeners, teams and communities who make these conversations possible. It is also a reminder of the innovation and resilience that continue to drive REVOLT forward in shaping the future of audio worldwide.

Check out the Black Podcasting Awards’ official website for the complete list of nominees.