Hosted by industry A-listers and renowned personalities, fans will get an inside look at the worlds of entertainment, sports and pop culture with the launch of “The Baller Alert Show” on REVOLT.

The partnership between the dominant media forces that both champion Black voices and experiences will keep listeners on the edge of their seats. The series lifts the veil on what A-list guests like athletes, entertainers and influencers are doing to reach and maintain stardom, all while inspiring others to grind for greatness.

The newly formed alliance “marks a pivotal moment for both companies as we stand together as cultural leaders in the media space,” said REVOLT Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. Graham believes the series will “further elevate the voices shaping Black communities globally. In a time where DEI is being attacked and so many legacy media brands are shutting down, it’s important to showcase the strength of collaboration amongst Black-owned media companies to change the narrative, and this partnership sets that example in a way that delivers quality content while pioneering a new era of entertainment,” he added.

“By combining our industry expertise, the influence of REVOLT, and our shared passion for delivering compelling content, we’re confident that this collaboration will captivate and engage our listeners in ways they’ve never experienced,” said Baller Alert CEO and Founder Robin Lyon. The brand, founded over 15 years ago, has cemented itself as a cornerstone of premium urban lifestyle content, offering exclusive interviews, breaking news coverage of today’s biggest headlines, red carpet reporting and one-on-one discussions that let fans get to know their favorite celebrities and artists in new and fun ways.

The show not only promises fresh perspectives on entertainment but will also shine a light on mental health, personal growth, work-life balance and more.

Viewers can expect new episodes of “The Baller Alert Show” every week, beginning with its debut on Monday (April 15) at 10 p.m. ET on the REVOLT TV channel. Episodes will land on the REVOLT website and app on Tuesdays.