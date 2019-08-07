Image Image Credit Jemal Countess/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (June 2), U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee revealed that she'd been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. "I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year," she shared on Twitter. "I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me."

Lee, a Democrat who serves Texas' 18th congressional district, added that while she "will be occasionally absent from Congress," her office will "continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and respect."

"I am committed to working with our congressional leadership, including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the speaker of [the] House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people," she assured. "By God's grace, I will be back at full strength soon.

As REVOLT previously reported, last February saw Lee rallying behind Darryl George, a teen who was given an in-school suspension from Mont Belvieu's Barbers Hill High School because of his hairstyle.

“The opinion to say that a teenage boy has to be isolated in a cubicle or a class and cannot interact [with other students] because he has [locs] that are way up on his head, not doing anything to disturb the respect he would have for his fellow students, for his teachers, for his activities that are needed. There’s nothing,” she stated while also calling on the Department of Education to investigate as a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. "I am stunned, literally stunned, of a fight that I have to make for young Mr. George to be treated like a decent human being and be able to receive the education that the tax dollars of his parents and his family pay for every single day."