Relationship Goals arrives right on time, embracing the beloved rom-com genre with bold title-card energy, familiar emotional beats, and a modern twist that reflects where dating and ambition stand.

The film highlights the bad habits we normalize -- from romanticizing potential to ignoring red flags and mistaking chemistry for compatibility.

Anchored by Kelly Rowland and Method Man, Amazon Prime’s Relationship Goals offers an easy, enjoyable watch while also holding up a mirror to modern connections -- no easy feat!

Rowland stars as Leah Caldwell, a sharp, driven television producer on the brink of history as she competes to become the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. Her momentum is threatened when her ex, Jarrett Roy (Method Man), resurfaces -- and not just emotionally but professionally as her rival for the same position. He insists he’s changed, crediting his growth to “Relationship Goals,” the bestselling book by Pastor Mike Todd that has shaped countless conversations around love, intention, and accountability.

Ahead of its premiere, REVOLT got to sit down with the onscreen love interests. We discussed themes from the movie and how they play out in their real lives. Watch below.

What unfolds isn’t a traditional will-they-won’t-they romance, but a layered examination of timing, ego, and emotional maturity. Leah isn’t closed off to love, but she’s simply unwilling to repeat old patterns or shrink her purpose to make room for someone else’s comfort. Rowland’s character represents a familiar crossroads for many women... that is, balancing a thriving career while still yearning for meaningful partnership.

Through Leah and the women around her, the film examines the push-and-pull of following your purpose and welcoming romance into your life, ultimately reinforcing the idea that fulfillment doesn’t have to live in separate lanes.

Jarrett embodies another familiar dating archetype, which is the reformed ex who believes self-work earns automatic forgiveness. While Jarrett has left everything in the past, both he and Leah’s competitive nature reveals there’s unresolved feelings between the two showrunners.

Jarrett also challenges stereotypes about masculinity. In one small but important moment, for example, he confidently orders a cosmopolitan, which many might deem to be too “feminine” a drink for a man. During our exclusive conversation, REVOLT asked the entertainment icon about something he enjoys, despite society’s expectations surrounding masculinity. Meth then shared unapologetically, “I love facials” before admitting it’s been a minute since he’s had one.

For Rowland, the movie’s emotional layers extend beyond romance and career ambition into grief and legacy. Leah’s story includes the loss of her mother, a reality that deeply resonated with the actress and our correspondent, Ty Cole.

Rowland shared with REVOLT that she continues to actively honor her own late mother.

“We celebrate my mama all the time,” she explained, noting how she feels her spirit in her home and carries her influence into motherhood. Passing down the tools her mom gave her, from faith to self-respect, has become central to how she raises her sons.

“I’m always thinking about how she gave me great tools and how I give those tools to them,” she told us, emphasizing the fact that faith continues to anchor her. “I would not be here without it. Genuinely.”

You can watch the full conversation just above and be sure to tune into Relationship Goals now on Amazon Prime.